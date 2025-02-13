‘General Hospital’ Star Kristen Vaganos Opens Up About Playing Molly After Haley Pullos

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital fans have watched Molly Lansing-Davis grow up before their eyes for what’s going to be 20 years in 2025. After actress Haley Pullos was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) following a car accident, there was initially a rotating door of others who took on the role before the soap settled down with Kristen Vaganos in September 2023.

Pullos got candid with Woman’s World about what it was like to step in for Pullos, who played Molly for almost 500 episodes and take over portraying assistant district attorney. She described the initial period as “tumultuous.” Adding, “It seemed like there was a new recast every week, so I wanted to come in and be a solution—and I feel that’s what I’ve done. I know soaps rely on what the fans like and don’t like. I’m playing in their playground, so I’m very appreciative that people have accepted my Molly.”

She was overwhelmed at first, but looking back, appreciated being able “to jump in.” Helping ease the transition was not only the people in her own inner circle but onscreen family as well. The 28-year-old named Tajh Bello (ex, T.J.), Kate Mansi (half-sister, Kristina) and Nancy Lee Grahn (mother, Alexis). Vaganos explained to the outlet being able to dig into the character alongside these three specifically, “allowed me to figure out all Molly’s dynamics, and then put my own spin on it.”

The star was happy to add a little snark to Molly’s personality. She enjoys mixing some comedy with the drama. There came some intimidation when it was time to act alongside Maurice Bernard, who has played for more than 30 years.

“I was so scared, going up against the heavy hitter,” she said. Vaganos added the particular scene where Molly got to take to Sonny “was written so that I win. He’s a small, little scared man who barely talks back, so it was kind of awesome! I hope to do a scene with him where we’re really going at each other, but our first toe-to-toe was an easy win for me.”

On the romance front, she also shared a bit about building that onscreen chemistry with Josh Kelly’s Cody. “There’s definitely an exploration going on there,” Vaganos teased. “They’re polar opposites. Molly’s so laced up and high strung and Cody’s this fun, reckless, goofy guy. There’s something innately interesting in that, so we’ll see what happens there.”

