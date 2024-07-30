‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Sentenced to 5 Years Probation For DUI Crash

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Haley Pullos, who played Molly Lansing-Davis on nearly 500 episodes of General Hospital, has been sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to felony drunken driving.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pullos appeared in court on Monday, July 29, where she pleaded guilty to DUI charges. She had already been serving 90 days in jail after voluntarily surrendering herself in April and will now serve five years of probation.

She was also sentenced in a Los Angeles County court in Pasadena to 200 hours of community service and ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol treatment program. In addition, she must pay $8,000 in restitution to the other driver in the crash that authorities said she caused.

Pullos, who appeared in General Hospital from 2009 to 2023, was driving on the Ventura Freeway in Pasadena in April 2023 when she crossed a barrier and collided with an oncoming car, according to police reports.

The actress initially fled the scene but was later tracked down by police, who found Pullos trapped inside her car. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free Pullos from her vehicle—both Pullos and the other driver were hospitalized with major injuries. Pullos was later charged with felony DUI.

Following Monday’s sentencing, Pullos’ attorney, Dan Melnick, told People his client is now set to be released after serving three months in jail. “Haley was sentenced to probation with 90 days county jail with time served, a nine-month DUI program, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) program, and continuing private counseling,” Melnick said.

After the crash, Pullos entered herself into a rehabilitation facility. She also stepped aside from General Hospital. It’s unclear whether Pullos will return to the long-running soap opera.

Back in January, the other driver involved in the crash, Courteney Wilder, filed a lawsuit against Pullos, seeking damages for any injuries “sustained, or will sustain, any loss or damage in the manner or amount alleged” at Pullos’ hands.

Pullos’ legal team denied “generally and specifically each and every allegation” made in Wilder’s suit. In her counter-complaint, Pullos claimed any “damages” alleged by Wilder were not caused by her but rather were

“proximately caused by either the sole negligent and/or intentional conduct of Plaintiffs.”