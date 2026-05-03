What To Know Whitney Leavitt, known for Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is ending her record-breaking run as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago.

Her initial six-week stint brought in the highest-grossing period in the revival’s history, leading to multiple extensions.

As Leavitt leaves Broadway, her husband Conner Leavitt is set to begin a three-week off-Broadway run.

After a record-breaking run as Roxie Hart, Whitney Leavitt is bidding farewell to her starring role in the musical Chicago on Broadway.

“Saying goodbye to the Ambassador Theatre,” Leavitt wrote in an Instagram reel on Saturday, May 2, as she shared a montage of herself reenacting memorable moments from her time on and off stage.

“To the ladder I’d climb, hoping no one could look up my dress,” she wrote. “To the couch we’d spill tea on. I mean, drink tea. Goodbye to the stairs I’d always fall down. This part of stage, where I got to yell at Mark Ballas. To these seats being filled every night. To these seats being filled every night. To the one time I farted here [lying on the piano] and pretended like I didn’t. Goodbye, Chicago. Thank you for everything.”

In the reel’s caption, Leavitt wrote, “Closing night is tomorrow [and] I’m just feeling a roller coaster of emotions right now. Never let anyone convince you your dream is impossible. Do the work to make it happen. I love you guys [so much]! Thank you for everything! xx, Roxie Hart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Leavitt (@whitleavitt)

Fans learned in December 2025 that Leavitt — a star of the Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Ballas’ celebrity partner in Dancing With the Stars Season 34 — would be playing Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago from February 2 to March 15.

That first run brought in $8,049,526 in box office receipts, marking Chicago’s highest-grossing six weeks in the revival’s history at the Ambassador, according to Deadline.

Due to “overwhelming demand,” producers brought Leavitt back from March 23 to April 5, according to The Shubert Organization. Then producers extended her run again for April 6 to May 3 — and got Ballas to play lawyer Billy Flynn during that timeframe. Coincidentally, Leavitt and Ballas danced an Argentine tango to Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango” on DWTS.

As Leavitt’s time on Broadway ends, her husband’s off-Broadway gig is just getting going: Conner Leavitt will costar in the dance show 11 to Midnight at New York City’s Orpheum Theater for three weeks, starting on May 8, according to Playbill.