Is Jack McBrayer Still in Touch With the ’30 Rock’ Cast?

What To Know NBC’s 30 Rock will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year.

Jack McBrayer exclusively revealed whether he remains in touch with his former castmates.

McBrayer also teased whether a 30 Rock reunion could ever happen on his HGTV series, Zillow Gone Wild.

NBC‘s 30 Rock will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall, and the cast is still as close as ever.

Jack McBrayer starred as Kenneth Parcell, a.k.a. Kenneth the Page, on all seven seasons of the hit sitcom, which ran for seven seasons from 2006 to 2013. While exclusively chatting to TV Insider about the new season of HGTV‘s Zillow Gone Wild, the actor revealed if the 30 Rock cast has plans to celebrate the show’s milestone anniversary.

“I hope we do,” he shared. “We did touch base. We were like, ‘Y’all, it’s been 20 years.’ It’s crazy. Like, people have families now. People are spread all over the country. It’s been bonkers. And 20 years, on one hand, it feels like it was 100 years ago. On the other hand, it feels like it was yesterday. I hope we do something.”

McBrayer said he always remembers when 30 Rock debuted, as Season 1 premiered on Jane Krakowski‘s birthday (October 11) in 2006. Remembering the cast members’ birthdays is how McBrayer has continued to keep in touch with his former co-stars over the years.

“I call everybody on their birthday, so I’m in touch with everybody. I’m not on social media, but old grandpa likes a birthday phone call,” he stated. “But man, it would be great to see the gang back together. We had a blast. It changed everything. I wouldn’t be talking to you right now if it weren’t for 30 Rock.”

30 Rock followed the cast and crew of a fictional NBC sketch comedy series, and starred Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Scott Adsit, and Judah Friedlander, among others. The series won numerous awards throughout its run, including 16 Emmys.

Since the show’s end, McBrayer has gone on to star in several projects, such as Wander Over Yonder, The Middle, Drunk History, Mapleworth Murders, Bob’s Burgers, Unfrosted, You’re Cordially Invited, Murderbot, and more.

McBrayer also serves as the host of HGTV’s Zillow Gone Wild, which premiered in 2024. The series follows McBrayer as he tours some of the country’s wildest, wackiest, and most unique properties up for sale.

While the show returned for its third season on Friday, May 1, McBrayer isn’t ruling out a potential 30 Rock reunion on the series. “Oh, could you imagine? ‘Tracy, do you mind if we tour your house?'” he quipped.

As for the possibility of there being someone who owns a 30 Rock-themed house? “Would that be fun or creepy?” he questioned before jokingly suggesting a house like that would feature a “mannequin wearing a Kenneth the Page outfit.”

While a 30 Rock-themed house has yet to be seen on the show, McBrayer told TV Insider that he loves how the series allows homeowners to showcase their creativity. “[I love] seeing what people’s choices [are]. I love celebrating people’s passions, and I think you’re just going to see so much more of that,” he said of the new season. “And yeah, if you thought it could be topped out, there’s more. There’s always more, and that’s been fun to discover.”

Zillow Gone Wild Season 3, Fridays, 9:30/8:30c, HGTV