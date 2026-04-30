Jack McBrayer Teases David Bromstad Crossover on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Season 3

What To Know Jack McBrayer exclusively opened up about Season 3 of HGTV’s Zillow Gone Wild.

McBrayer shared his experience working with My Lottery Dream Home‘s David Bromstad on a special crossover episode.

The actor also shared his dream Zillow Gone Wild celebrity guest and which HGTV shows he’d love to appear on.

A familiar HGTV face will be stopping by the new season of Zillow Gone Wild.

Jack McBrayer returns to tour more of the country’s wackiest and most unique homes on the HGTV show’s third season, which premieres on Friday, May 1. Fans, however, will have to wait until the Season 3 finale to see McBrayer team up with My Lottery Dream Home‘s David Bromstad for one of the show’s wildest home tours to date.

“Oh, it was so fun,” McBrayer exclusively told TV Insider of the upcoming crossover. “We were in Florida, and our homeowner was obsessed with James Bond spy movies, so it was very James Bond-inspired. And, like, to the T. It was so fun.”

While McBrayer is three seasons into Zillow Gone Wild, he said it was “wild” to see Bromstad “in his element” on set. Bromstad has been an HGTV mainstay for several years, having hosted and appeared on shows such as HGTV Design Star, Color Splash, Beach Flip, Rock the Block, and Brother vs. Brother.

“That fella knows a house,” McBrayer stated. “I’m just the turkey who goes around, like, ‘Oh, what is that? Oh, look. You’ve got part of a car in there!’ But he’s the one, like, ‘You know, with this area, what you want with this design…’ Like, he knows his stuff, and I’m just hanging on for dear life. But, man, he is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, but we just had the best time. I was like, ‘Any chance to work with him, I would say yes in a heartbeat.’

Just as Bromnstad stopped by Zillow Gone Wild, there are several HGTV shows McBrayer said he’d love to appear on in the future. “I would love to join Retta on her show, if anything, just to laugh with her all day,” he said of the actress, who currently hosts Ugliest House in America and Scariest House in America.

“D’Arcy Carden‘s show [Wild Vacation Rentals] is in the same vein as ours, so I’m like, ‘Great. Let’s just do that together. Let’s do a crossover. Let’s buy one of those houses, D’Arcy,” he added. (Carden co-hosts Wild Vacation Rentals with Sherry Cola.)

As for which celebrity McBrayer wants to show up on a future season of Zillow Gone Wild? “I mean, there’s a lot of people I’ve worked with,” he told TV Insider. “Could you imagine, like, me and Conan O’Brien going through somebody’s house? He’s just clocking his head on every doorway. That gangly scarecrow!”

Heading into Season 3 of Zillow Gone Wild, McBrayer thought the show had hit its “max” of interesting homes to explore. But according to the 30 Rock alum, the “jam-packed” season will showcase 41 new houses.

“I think what we had going in our favor, too, is that for the previous two seasons, homeowners know, like, ‘Oh, they’re not here to make fun. They’re not here to embarrass me for my choices, or whatever.’ So, it really was just a fun celebration of what each of these owners had done and chosen and designed and where they’re located,” he said. “That’s been my favorite aspect of the show since the beginning, but I love that more people kind of understand the tone of what we’re trying to do.”

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, May 1, 9:30/8:30c, HGTV

My Lottery Dream Home, New Episode, Friday, May 1, 9/8c, HGTV.