Jack McBrayer Dishes on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Season 3’s ‘Spectacular’ & ‘Expensive’ Homes

What To Know Jack McBrayer exclusively teased what fans can expect from the new season of HGTV’s Zillow Gone Wild.

The actor shared which home featured in Season 3 was his favorite.

McBrayer opened up about connecting with homeowners and praised the show for celebrating people’s creativity.

Zillow Gone Wild is back for another season full of wacky, zany, and unique houses.

Hosted by Jack McBrayer, the HGTV series follows the actor as he tours some of the country’s most original and creative homes. “You’d think we’d hit our max, but oh no,” McBrayer excluvisle told TV Insider ahead of the Season 3 premiere on Friday, May 1. “I think what we had going in our favor, too, is that for the previous two seasons, homeowners know, like, ‘Oh, they’re not here to make fun. They’re not here to embarrass me for my choices, or whatever.'”

He added, “It really was just a fun celebration of what each of these owners had done and chosen and designed and where they’re located. That’s been my favorite aspect of the show since the beginning, but I love that more people kind of understand the tone of what we’re trying to do.”

One thing McBrayer is looking forward to seeing in the upcoming episodes is the fan-submitted tours of their own interesting spaces. “It just scratches an itch,” he shared. “People are curious, like, ‘What does your house look like?’ It reminds me of, like, remember when you were a kid, and your parents’ friends come over, and you’re like, ‘You want to see my room?’ It really is just sharing your space. It’s sharing a part of your personality.”

Now three seasons into the show, McBrayer says interacting with the homeowners remains one of his favorite parts of filming. “Just chit-chatting off-camera is a delight. I like to let them let their guard down as they’re giving the tour, but even when we’re just mingling off-camera, I’m just getting to know this new person, and I like that, just as a human being,” he explained. “I like learning about people. [I like] just asking questions about people because I think that’s valuable and that it’s helpful for creating connection. And it’s just so fun that that happens to be an unofficial part of what this job is.”

According to McBrayer, the show’s “jam-packed” new season will showcase 41 different homes from across the U.S. However, one property in particular stood out to him more than the rest.

“We’ve seen some pretty spectacular places. I think, in Season 3, one of the ones that I really enjoyed the most was in Yucca Valley, California, and it had a beautiful pool. But it was a very unique [home],” he teased. “I don’t know. It just has a good energy, a good vibe. The whole floor was tiled with pennies. That’s expensive. They don’t make those anymore.”

While using pennies for flooring may not be everyone’s home decor style, McBrayer said the biggest thing he’s learned from the show is that “there’s a lid for every pot.” He stated, “So many of these houses are on the market to be sold, and you’re just hoping that someone’s going to buy it based on what it looks like now, what it represents now. And I’ll tell you what, a lot of times, that’s absolutely the case.”

The 30 Rock alum continued, “In Season 3, I’ve seen a theme that I really enjoy, of people making design choices that are about preserving what’s there already and restoring and revitalizing what has been there. I love that. I love a kind of nod to history and to honor what came before.”

Another memorable property from Season 3 is a cave in Arkansas. “People are gonna be living in a cave without a toilet! Don’t get me started,” McBrayer joked. “But just seeing what people’s choices [are] — I love celebrating people’s passions, and I think you’re just going to see so much more of that. And yeah, if you thought it could be topped out, there’s more. There’s always more, and that’s been fun to discover.”

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, May 1, 9:30/8:30c, HGTV