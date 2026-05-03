‘FROM’: Catalina Sandino Moreno Explains Tabitha’s Risky Choices After Jim’s Death

What To Know Tabitha Matthews is pushed to the brink after her husband Jim’s violent death.

Driven by maternal instinct and desperation, Tabitha forms a fragile alliance with Henry.

Actress Catalina Sandino Moreno explains that Tabitha’s increasingly risky decisions stem from her grief.

Tabitha Matthews (Catalina Sandino Moreno) has had it rough since the moment she arrived in the unnamed town in FROM. From the start, she’s endured relentless trauma and psychological torment, quickly becoming a focal point for the town’s cruel games. By Season 4, her journey has only deepened: she’s lost her baby Thomas, witnessed unspeakable horrors, and confronted the possibility that she’s a reincarnation of past “saviors” who all died trying to rescue the town’s children from sacrifice.

And somehow, it keeps getting worse.

In the season premiere, her husband Jim (Eion Bailey) has his throat slashed by the Man in the Yellow Suit (Douglas E. Hughes), leaving Tabitha to face the town’s horrors alone while trying to protect Ethan (Simon Webster) and Julie (Hannah Cheramy). It’s an impossible task — raising two kids in a place that seems determined to make sure none of them see another day, much less have a normal childhood.

In Episode 3, “Merrily We Go,” the town gathers to bury both Jim and Sophia’s (Julia Doyle) “father,” a kind pastor who was simply caught in the Man in Yellow’s deadly web. Before Boyd (Harold Perrineau) can even begin his eulogy, a murder of crows descends—an ominous signal that sends the townspeople scattering.

There’s no chance to grieve, and the Matthews family fractures under the weight of it. Their anchor, Tabitha, is barely holding on.

Speaking to TV Insider, FROM star Catalina Sandino Moreno opened up about the emotional toll of those scenes, from quiet devastation to explosive grief, like her raw monologue in Episode 2 about her marriage.

“Those kinds of scenes you cannot prepare for. You just have to be there in the moment, knowing what you’re saying,” Sandino Moreno said. “I got help from the writing. The writing was so beautiful in that scene. It was so tender, it was so real. It was easy for me to do it. When there’s great writing, nothing is difficult.”

In the episode, Tabitha forms a bit of trauma bond with Henry (Robert Joy), and she tells him she wants to find the elusive lighthouse again. In the Season 2 finale, Tabitha reached the tower by passing through the Bottle Tree in the forest, a path first described by Miranda (Sarah Booth), Victor’s (Scott McCord) mother/Henry’s wife/Tabitha’s possible previous life. There, she encountered the Boy in White (Vox Smith), who pushed her out of a window. But instead of dying, she “woke up” in a hospital, seemingly back in the real world.

That moment suggests the lighthouse may function as a portal—or even a kind of reset switch—offering a possible escape from the town. Now, Tabitha is desperate to find it again and get her children out for good.

It’s a risky plan, but Catalina Sandino Moreno says there’s a method behind the madness of Tabitha’s increasingly extreme choices. Jim’s death has pushed her to the brink, and everything she does is rooted in a single instinct: survival.

“Being a mother is what drives Tabitha. But then she does things that you’re like, ‘Hmmm … okay?’ For example, I would never have sent my children to the barn, you know? I would never have opened that bag myself. I don’t need to know it’s my loved one. I don’t want to see my loved one all banged up, and I don’t know what the monster did to my loved one.”

“I want to be with my children, especially in those moments of panic. This is a woman that is broken since the beginning of this series. She has lost a baby in a gruesome, gruesome way as well,” says the actress. “She keeps losing things and being in a constant heartbreak, basically, until Season Four. What else is this town going to take away from me?

“I think she’s starting to feel the void of not having Jim by finding things to do. ‘I’m gonna go here, I’m gonna go here, I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna find this, I’m gonna try to figure it out.’ And for me personally, that’s not grieving, but for some people, they’re just grieving in silence. They’re moving in life, grieving in silence. And I just feel that the death of Jim will push her to do more things, you know, finding a way out, because she needs time. There’s a limit. There’s something really wrong gonna happen. I need to just get out of here with my kids. So it’s gonna push her to do a lot.”

Tabitha and Henry reach the Bottle Tree, but Henry, terrified of the danger, refuses to let her go through. There’s nothing Tabitha can do. She’s left feeling helpless, and as the two argue, the Boy in White appears.

Visibly older now, his presence shakes Tabitha. “You are getting so close now, but I’m afraid you are running out of time,” he says, before disappearing. Again.

FROM, Season 4, Sundays, 9/8c, MGM+