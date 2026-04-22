What To Know Sophia, played by Julia Doyle, arrives in the town during a moment of crisis, but is soon revealed to be something more than she seems.

The shocking twist is unveiled at the end of Season 4 Episode 1, reframing Sophia’s actions.

Julia Doyle discusses her approach to playing the character, emphasizing the importance of being present.

There’s a new girl in town, which in itself is a feat in the ominous, nameless world of FROM. But this newcomer is more than she seems. Played by Julia Doyle, Sophia arrives in a chaotic blur of confusion, right when things are at their lowest for the town’s citizens. But in FROM, things can always get worse. Warning: Spoilers ahead for FROM Season 4 Episode 1, “The Arrival.”

Just as the residents of the unnamed town are dealing with the aftermath of Fatima’s (Pegah Ghafoori) childbirth, the resurrection of the monster known as Smiley (Jamie McGuire), and other assorted horrors, Sophia and her father speed into the center of town after losing control of their car, crashing headfirst into Sheriff Boyd’s (Harold Perrineau) office and turning the town square into the site of yet another nightmare.

As the community scrambles to free Sophia from the twisted wreckage, it quickly becomes clear the situation is far worse than it first appears. While Sophia survives the crash with minor scrapes and bruising, her father appears to have suffered devastating injuries on impact. But in a town where death is rarely the end and nothing is ever quite what it seems, his fate may only be the beginning of something far more disturbing.

Soon, the teen girl is told that not only is her father severely injured, but she is trapped in a paranormal hellhole of no escape with no way to contact the outside world, where she will be hunted by undead ghouls who will feast on her flesh and her fear. Not the greatest news one wants to hear, but as it turns out, it is the townspeople who should be worried, not Sophia.

In a quiet moment, alone with her father, the truth comes out: Sophia is no teen girl. This is the entity known as the Man in the Yellow Suit, wearing a brand-new flesh suit in the form of a God-fearing pastor’s daughter. A chaotic evil who was previously seen killing Jim Matthews (Eion Bailey) by ripping out his throat, Sophia/Man in Yellow quickly ends the life of the man she falsely claimed was her father, who was in truth just a nice pastor who offered Sophia a lift on the side of the road. As she helps him shuffle off the mortal coil via suffocation, she clues him in on her evil plans for the town: “This is my favorite part,” she says with a sinister smile. “Want to know why? This is when they tear themselves apart.”

TV Insider chatted with Julia Doyle as the new face of terror in FROM, from her body horror introduction to her devious plans. Meet the new ghoul in town…

Is this your first time playing a literal monster? How did you like playing the baddie?

Julia Doyle: It was so much fun. I’ve been waiting for a role like this. Literally, my manager was telling me, “You were literally telling me months before how much you wanted to a role like this, and you did it!” That’s yeah. So it’s been a work in progress.

That Episode 1 reveal — where Sophia is actually the Man in Yellow — completely reframes everything you did in the episode. Were there specific choices you made with the character to make sure the twist feels earned on a rewatch?

I wanted to make sure that I was fully Sophia, and that I, as an actress, wasn’t thinking, “I am the Man in Yellow playing Sofia.” I am thinking, “I’m Sophia.” Because if there are moments where I remember, “Oh sh*t, I’m acting in a scene,” I can use that one and be like, “Yeah, I’m acting in a scene. I’m the Man and Yellow, b*tch.” So it was one of those things where I fully wanted to be Sophia.

Also, if I’m obvious, then I make everyone else in the town look like an idiot. So it’s like, not only for my character, but for other people’s characters as well.

Once we know Sofia is the entity, even her smallest gestures feel loaded. Were there specific physical or behavioral clues you intentionally planted for a second viewing?

Possibly, possibly, possibly, I’d say possibly, I would say definitely.

I was glad that there was the reveal at the end of Episode 1, so I could have freedom, in a sense, to not be constantly worrying about the audience catching on and knowing the reveal before the reveal actually happens. It was very nice to, like, have that fluidity.

I was always looking for moments where I’m like, “Okay, how can I make this more special?” So, yeah, you’ll have to keep an eye out.

Sophia arrives in town at a moment when everyone is at their lowest, even Boyd. Does that feel intentional to you, and how do you think she uses that sense of hopelessness?

I think it’s definitely intentional that the day that she enters town is the day that Jim is no longer in town. And people are looking for answers and are distracted. People are distracted very much so, and they’re focusing on other people’s traumas, and not so much my trauma, and how I might be displaying that trauma, or not overthinking it so much.

If Hannah [Cheramy, who plays Jim’s daughter, Julie Matthews] wasn’t going through her dead dad thing, my dad thing would definitely have a lot more eyes.

Sophia interacts with a range of characters, but your performance feels very reactive and in-the-moment. How much of her behavior is instinctual versus something you planned ahead of time?

I have been really focusing on just being in the present moment. As much as I have my prep beforehand, working off of the performance that I have in front of me, and trusting my scene partner, trusting the director, trusting people behind the camera, if they don’t like something, they’ll tell me, but also trusting my own instincts and like playing each moment to moment. So yes, I definitely do think I talk differently to each person, but I feel like I’m learning as I go.

I have background knowledge. I’ve watched the show, so has Man in Yellow, in a sense. He has a background knowledge of these characters and knows how he wants to go about it, but in the moment, observing and making sure that everything is going to plan, I’m doing a bit of both.

That line — “This is my favorite part… when they tear themselves apart” — feels chaotic, playful, and terrifying all at once. How do you make the moment scary and lean into the character’s enjoyment without overplaying the performance?

I think it’s one of those things where I have to constantly remind myself to stay present in the moment, even though I have in the back my head, “This is your moment. Be scary. Be scary.” But it’s like that sort of mentality is actually what holds me back. I’ve noticed I like my performance a lot better when I am fully relishing in the moment. And I mean that really works for this character in particular, because he’s savoring every single moment. And I think that to always remind myself to just enjoy. This is all about enjoying yourself, and that’s the only thing you have to focus on right now, is enjoying yourself and being f**king selfish.

FROM, Season 4, Sundays, 9/8c, MGM+