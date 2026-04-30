‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Drew Goins Returning to Show — With His Brother

Hey! We know him. Fan-favorite Jeopardy! contestant Drew Goins is returning to the game show, this time with his brother.

However, Goins, from Washington D.C., is not returning to the syndicated version. He and his brother, Zach, will compete together on Season 2 of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which is set to premiere on May 11.

“Bring your brother to work day!!!!! May 21 on @popculturejeopardy on Netflix!” he captioned the Instagram post on April 28. They will first appear in episode nine.

The photo featured the two of them standing behind a podium, holding up buzzers. Their team name, “Losers, In Other Words,” was shown on the screen.

The team name is a subtle tribute to former host Alex Trebek. In 2016, he talked to a contestant about their favorite type of music, which was nerd-core hip-hop, which is people who identify as “nerdy rapping about the things they love.” Trebek then said that they were “losers, in other words.” Goins never got to play when Trebek was the host.

Another picture in the carousel had host Colin Jost shrugging, saying, “What the hell, sure.”

Even though the journalist lost his original game, Goins got to come back for the Second Chance Tournament after answering 22 out of 25 clues correctly. He won that and advanced to the Champions Wildcard Tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Goins (@zach_goins)

In the CWT, he finished as first runner-up. Due to Celebrity Jeopardy! champion Lisa Ann Walter, dropping out of the Tournament of Champions, Goins got to take her place. He lost the semi-final game. Goins then wore a Lisa Ann Walter shirt and proclaimed himself to be her number one fan. Goins then advanced to the Invitational Tournament, where he made it to the semifinals but lost the game.

Zach Goins is the host of the podcast Inside the Film Room. He is also a social producer at STN Digital and a reporter, according to his website.

Fans reacted to the news in Goins’ comments. “This feels like cheating, and I don’t know why,” one said.

“Man was so popular on Jeopardy! he qualified for Pop Culture Jeopardy!,” another wrote.

“This team name is everything,” a third said.

“Amazing team name. Ok, I’ll watch,” wrote another.

“LET’S GOOOO!!! Hyped to see this and hoping you got a Lisa Ann Walter-related question at some point,” one said.

“I am far too excited about this!” another commented.

Season 2 of Pop Culture Jeopardy! begins on May 11 and will drop one episode every weekday for four weeks on Netflix. Tune in to see how the Goins brothers do.

What do you think of Goins returning for the spinoff show? Let us know in the comments.

Pop Culture Jeopardy!, Season 2, starting May 11, Netflix