Colin Jost Reacts After ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ Contestant Praises ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Get out! Colin Jost had a strict warning for two Pop Culture Jeopardy! contestants when they praised Wheel of Fortune.

In the first-look trailer for Season 2, fans got a sneak peak at categories, contestants, and more. The game show moved from Prime Video to Netflix. In the trailer, Jost joked that if “this doesn’t work, I’ll be doing a third season on OnlyFans.”

“We have brought great honor to the Alex Trebek Stage, covering topics like AI slop, Real Housewives, and an entire category devoted to 6-7,” he said.

However, one contestant didn’t bring honor to the stage when he admitted, “I’m a Wheel of Fortune person.”

“Get the hell out of here!” Jost yelled, which made the contestants laugh.

Another contestant told the host during the interviews that his daughter is “on record,” saying that “Jeopardy! is the stupidest show in the world, and we should turn it off!”

“We’ll use that in all the promos,” Jost joked.

Both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are filmed on the Sony lot and air in syndication. In most regions, they air back-to-back and are dubbed “rival” shows.

However, the riffing is all in good fun, and the hosts get along. Jost only hosts the pop culture version, while Ken Jennings hosts every other version, except for ESPN Jeopardy! coming this summer.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White are the only hosts of Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! begins on Monday, May 11, and will run weekdays for four weeks until the winner is crowned. Another difference this year is that the teams have been reduced from three to two.

There will be 20 episodes that are 25 minutes in length. They will drop at 3am EST/12am PST.

See contestants answer questions in TV, music, movies, sports, and more, and antics like in the trailer in the new season. The Personality Hires (Emily Hogg, Zach Gozlan, and Miranda Onnen) won Season 1 in March and took home the grand prize of $300,000 and the PC Jeopardy! trophy.

Pop Culture Jeopardy!, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, May 11, Netflix