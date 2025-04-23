Drew Goins got a shock when Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant Lisa Ann Walter surprised him during an episode of Inside Jeopardy! The podcast was being filmed in Washington D.C. on the Jeopardy! Live Tour and former champ Goins was one of the guests being interviewed. He was even wearing a shirt featuring the Abbott Elementary star’s face.

After Jeopardy! executive producers Sarah Whitcomb-Foss and Michael Davies asked Goins, a journalist, from Hawaii, questions about his time on the game show, they surprised him with a message from Walter.

“You said, you felt like you were playing for yourself and Lisa Ann in the ToC. You’ve shouted her out so many times, and you wore her t-shirt,” Davies said. “When we found out you were going to be joining us tonight, we had to see if Lisa Ann could provide a message for you. And so we have now, a special message for you from Lisa Ann. Let’s take a listen.” Goins threw his head on his hands and turned in his seat in excitement. His mouth hung open as he processed Davies’ words.

Walter’s voice could be heard in the auditorium. “Drew, this is Lisa. I just wanted to tell you how incredibly proud I was of your game play, but not just that, your charm. Everybody loves you in the country. I am so glad that I got a chance to watch you become the Jeopardy! star that you are,” she said.

“I just have one little bone of contention. The most amount of money won in a Jeopardy! game was $1 million and that was me. I won that.”

Goins couldn’t process Walter’s message. He put his hand on his heart a few times hearing her words. But, he didn’t expect what came next. Goins stood up and clapped. When he turned around, Walter was stood behind him on the stage!

“Oh my god!” he yelled, putting his hands through his hair. Walter danced on stage and then hugged Goins. “I love you! Oh my god!” he said.

“Ok guys, I have four kids and I’ve thrown surprise parties. I have never been excited as I was just now,” Walter told the crowd. Goins was speechless as they all sat down. His mouth hung open and he kept touching Walter’s shoulder. He also showed her the shirt that he wore under his button-down that had the actress’ face plastered on it. Walter laughed and clapped when Goins showed it off.

Goins told the actress that he has people ask him all the time if he is friends with her. “I’m like ‘We Instagram sometimes,” he said.

“Well, we’re friends now, so you can tell them that,” Walter said.

“Thank you for making the journey. I wouldn’t be here without you,” Goins said.

Goins competed on the syndicated version of Jeopardy!. When he had an impressive streak on the show, he competed in the Second Chance Tournament. He then went on to compete in the Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard Tournament. Finally, he competed in the 2025 Tournament of Champions. He only competed in the ToC because Walter was supposed to compete, but had to pull out due to filming Abbott Elementary. “We film seven days a week and were behind because of the fires in Los Angeles and stuff, so I couldn’t do it,” she revealed on the podcast. Goins made it to the semi-finals.

Walter cheered him on in the ToC, especially after Goins’ sister DM’d the actress and told her that The Parent Trap was their favorite movie growing up and that he wears the shirt with her face on it all the time. She will come back to compete in an upcoming Tournament of Champions.