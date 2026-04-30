What To Know Will Moseley hit a major career milestone two years after his time on American Idol.

He posted about the moment on Instagram, calling it one of the “biggest nights” of his whole career.

Moseley came in second place on American Idol Season 22 and has been pursuing his music dreams since.

It’s been two years since Will Moseley was named runner-up of American Idol Season 22, and he’s continuing to reach major music milestones. On April 25, Moseley had a career highlight, and he reflected on the moment in an Instagram post a few days later.

Moseley performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville for the first time and said it was one of the “biggest nights” of his entire career so far. “Thank you to all of you who packed it out and made it a really special night – looking forward to doing it again!” he also wrote in his Instagram caption.

Since finishing in second place on Idol (Abi Carter was the winner of his season), Moseley has been pursuing his music dreams. He’s not only been playing bigger venues than ever before, but has also released his own original music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Moseley (@willmoseleymusic)

Moseley’s career trajectory is quite interesting, as he didn’t even start playing guitar until he was 19. It was during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 that Moseley began “getting serious about playing and songwriting,” according to his website bio. When his college football career ended because of a concussion, he began focusing on music, which eventually led to Idol producers finding his videos on social media and inviting him to audition.

From the moment the show ended, Moseley was dedicated to getting his career off the ground. “My idea now is to hit the ground running and fill up as many shows as I can play,” he told TV Insider. “I want to make year two as big as year one has been.”

In an update a few months later, he called American Idol a “blessing,” adding, “I think it was the perfect runway for someone like me from a small town to give me a chance to chase that dream. So far, now I’ve come out and had the opportunity to play a bunch of shows on the road. It looks like by the scheduling that is happening now, it’s continuing for another six or eight months. It allowed me to step into a new career path and something I’ve always dreamed of doing.”

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC