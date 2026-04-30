The Kentucky Derby is just days away! Every year on the first weekend in May, horses and jockeys gather at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, for the epic Run for the Roses, with millions tuning in to watch.

While the actual race only lasts approximately two minutes, with the horses running a mile and quarter around the racetrack, the event itself is a daylong celebration. From the fashion to the history of the Derby and more, there’s plenty to watch in the hours leading up to the race itself.

Of course, this will all be broadcasted so viewers who aren’t at the race in person can tune in. Scroll down for everything to know.

What channel is The Kentucky Derby on?

The Kentucky Derby will be airing on NBC and Peacock. This is the 26th year that NBC Sports will be spearheading the coverage of the event.

Mike Tirico will be hosting the Derby coverage, while Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss will be serving as analysts. Larry Collmus is calling the race itself. Other reporters who will be at the Derby to help with coverage include Dylan Dreyer, Steve Kornacki, Rebecca Lowe, John Fanta, and more.

What is the date of the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

What time is the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

The actual race is at 6:57/5:57c. However, there will be coverage all day leading up to this big moment.

NBC’s coverage begins at 2:30/1:30c, with the lead-up also airing on Peacock. Prior to that, Peacock and NBCSN will also have coverage beginning at 12/1c. The broadcasts will be from Churchill Downs and cover fashion, odds, pageantry, and more.

Who is favored to win the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

The horse favored to win the 2026 Kentucky Derby is Renegade at 4-1 odds, according to CBS Sports.

The odds can change in the days leading up to the race, though, and other buzzed-about horses this year include The Puma, So Happy, Commandment, Chief Wallabee, and Further Ado.

The Kentucky Derby 2026, Saturday May 3, 6:57/5:57c, NBC and Peacock