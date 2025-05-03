Kentucky Derby: Mike Tirico Explains Abrupt Exit From NBC Broadcast

Veteran sportscaster Mike Tirico has spoken out about his abrupt exit from NBC‘s Kentucky Derby 2025 live broadcast on Saturday, May 3. Tirico was present for early coverage of the event but was then suddenly absent around 3 p.m. ET. Tirico had an allergic reaction to a nut and had to step away. He confirmed the reaction himself on social media a few hours after his exit.

“Hate being a scratch after making the starting gate @KentuckyDerby. Just a significant reaction to my nut allergy. If you have one you know how it can knock you down,” Tirico shared on X/Twitter around 6 p.m. ET on May 3. “Profound thanks to @ChurchillDowns for their care. And to our amazing @nbcsports horse racing family. Especially Randy, Jerry & Ahmed Fareed So lucky to have @SyracuseU fam step in and do such a great job.”

Tirico has been a lead broadcaster for NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage for several years, among other sporting events. Ahmed Fareed stepped in for Tirico following his sudden absence, telling viewers that Tirico might be back. Around 6 p.m. ET, Fareed confirmed that Tirico was OK but would not be returning.

“[Tirico] does have a nut allergy, he had a reaction earlier today. He is feeling fine now, but he is just going to stay on the sideline,” Fareed told viewers. “Mike, I know you’re watching right now, I hope you’re feeling better and get yourself back here very soon.”

“[Mike Tirico] does have a nut allergy. He had a reaction earlier today. He is feeling fine now, but he is just gonna stay on the sideline.” #KentuckyDerby https://t.co/8a5HPY8YzS pic.twitter.com/CJa4seBn8u — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 3, 2025

Fareed told viewers when he first appeared earlier this afternoon that Tirico was feeling “under the weather” but didn’t rule out the chance that he could be back on-camera later on.

“Mike, as you may have heard, feeling a little under the weather right now,” Fareed said, “so I’m going to step in, take over for a bit. It is not like baseball. If the closer comes in, the starter can come back in the game, so rest assured that when Mike’s feeling better, he’ll be back right here in this seat.”

Fans on social media noticed that something was up with Tirico during live pre-coverage.

“Is Mike Tirico alright? Watching NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage & it sounds like he is talking with his mouth full,” one Bluesky user wrote.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin is the pairing Mike Tirico wants to see… but is it likely? 🤔 “In my soul, I want to see Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh… But as we get down to May, my confidence of that happening has diminished significantly.”@heykayadams | @miketirico pic.twitter.com/Gxa1Jpl3gz — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 2, 2025

“Is something wrong with Mike Tirico, great announcer but his voice seems a bit different or off,” one viewer asked on X/Twitter.

“The way he sounds there should be odds on Mike Tirico not making it to the finish of the Kentucky Derby show,” wrote another X/Twitter user.