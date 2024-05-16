2024 Preakness TV Schedule, Favorites, Preview & What You Need to Know

Will the magik continue for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan?

Horse racing‘s Triple Crown season continues with the 149th Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 18, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Here’s a rundown of what you need to know ahead of the race:

What horses are running in the Preakness?

Here are the horses with their post positions and odds:

1. Mugatu (20-1)

2. Uncle Heavy (20-1)

3. Catching Freedom (6-1)

4. Muth (Scratch)

5. Mystik Dan (5-2)

6. Seize The Grey (15-1)

7. Just Steel (15-1)

8. Tuscan Gold (8-1)

9. Imagination (6-1)

What happened to Muth?

Muth entered as the favorite, but was scratched after traveling from California and spiking a fever. He was scratched out of an abundance of caution. Mystik Dan (pictured above) is now the favorite out of a field of only eight horses.

How much is the Preakness purse worth?

The total purse is $2 million, up from $1.5 million last year. A bonus $5 million would be awarded if a horse wins the Preakness, the California Crown Stakes at Santa Anita Park in September and the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Florida in January 2025.

How can I watch the Preakness on TV & Streaming?

Coverage of events from Pimlico begins Friday, May 17, with the 100th Black-Eyed Susan Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at 4:30/3:30c on Peacock. Preakness Saturday begins at 1:30/12:30c on CNBC and Peacock, with race coverage switching to NBC and Peacock at 4:30/3:30c. Actual post time is approximately 6:57/5:57c.

If Mystik Dan wins the Preakness, when will he run for a possible Triple Crown?

The Belmont Stakes is held Saturday, June 8, and contested at 1 1/4 miles at Saratoga Race Course while Belmont Park undergoes reconstruction. The last horse to achieve the Triple Crown was Justify in 2018. The Belmont airs on Fox.