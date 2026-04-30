Fox News’ Brit Hume Predicts Bad Outcome for Republicans in the Midterms

What To Know Brit Hume predicted that Republicans face a “long shot” in retaining the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

He noted public concerns over the economy and rising gas prices amid the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran.

Hume emphasized that the outcome of the war in Iran will significantly impact both parties’ prospects.

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume didn’t sugarcoat his outlook on the upcoming midterm elections, calling it a “long shot” for Republicans to retain the House.

Hume joined Wednesday’s (April 29) edition of Special Report, the show he spent 12 years hosting, where he spoke with anchor Bret Baier about the November elections and how Donald Trump‘s war on Iran is likely to impact the results.

“I think people are concerned about the economy, and the Republicans are likely to pay a price for that,” Hume said, per Mediaite, noting the rise in gas prices amid the United States war in the Middle East.

He continued, “There’s some hope among Republicans that if we get a successful outcome of this war in Iran… that the gasoline prices and other prices will come down, people will feel better about the economy, that the Trump program will bring about some strengthening growth, that some of the measures he’s taken in terms of taxes and regulation will pay off, and that they’ll have a chance of doing well in the midterms.”

Despite this, Hume predicted that Republicans maintaining the House is “a long shot for them because the margin is so tiny and precedent is so strong that the in-party loses in a new president’s first term.”

He went on to say, “I think if the election were held today, given in the middle of this conflict, that the House would be obviously gone. And there’s a good chance that the Senate would go, too.”

Hume said the outcome of the war in Iran “will produce a reset, for better or for worse, for each party.”

“If it turns out well, I think the president would have a lot to run on, and the party would swing behind that because they’ve been behind this war,” he explained. “If it turns out in a way that is unconvincing to people that it was worth it, woe be unto the Republicans.”

You can watch a clip of the segment at this link.

Special Report with Bret Baier, Weekdays, 6/5 c, Fox News