Tori Spelling Mourns Ex Patrick Muldoon & Shares How He Helped Her Through Her Divorce

What To Know Tori Spelling paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Patrick Muldoon following his death at age 57.

Spelling revealed that Muldoon was a source of support during her divorce from Dean McDermott.

She expressed regret over not spending more time with Muldoon before his sudden death.

Tori Spelling broke her silence after her ex Patrick Muldoon‘s death — and in her tribute, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed how he helped her through her divorce from Dean McDermott.

On Wednesday, April 22, Spelling, 52, took to Instagram with a lengthy tribute to Muldoon, after his death at 57 on April 19. Spelling and the Melrose Place actor dated briefly in the mid-’90s.

“This post took me a couple days. I wasn’t ready to write because then it felt real. And, this shouldn’t be real,” Spelling began her post.”

After detailing how they met on a blind date, she added, “What I met and ultimately fell in love w/ was not just a beautiful on the outside creature, but the most beautiful soul. He was special and one of a kind. The kindest most caring human w/ raddest weird sense of humor. We got each other! Laughed a lot! I laughed w/him and at him and he loved it.”

Spelling detailed how they bonded over shared interests, and how she became close to his family members, too. Even after they broke up, they became “good friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TORI SPELLING (@torispelling)

This friendship was particularly valuable after Spelling and McDermott separated in June 2023 before finalizing their divorce in November 2025. They had been married for 18 years and welcomed five children together.

“Decades later I found him to be such a true friend/hype man when I was going thru my divorce,” Spelling revealed. “He would call and check on me and send me the worst jokes to make me laugh. He loved when I rolled my eyes. Now I miss those stupid jokes.”

Before Muldoon died, reportedly from a sudden heart attack, Spelling said she last saw the Days of Our Lives star during the past summer, when she met his girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart.

“He said we would get along & I instantly got it! She was his perfect balance,” Spelling pointed out. “He was just having his moment. His element. Found true love, acting & producing became his ‘jam’ as he would say. Crushing it!”

To conclude her tribute to Muldoon, the Scary Movie 2 actress shared, “Don’t believe in regrets, but regret not setting that dinner w/him & Miriam after that. Life is short. Set that dinner. We called each other F*ckface 😂. That was us! I’m sorry to his family and the world for a beautiful light 🔥put out too soon. LoveU 4EVR F*ckFace 💔.”