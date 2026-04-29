Fox News: Jessica Tarlov Reads List of Trump’s Worst Attacks on Rivals

Martin Holmes
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Jessica Tarlov
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What To Know

  • Jessica Tarlov challenged the notion that political violence is primarily a left-wing problem.
  • Tarlov highlighted Donald Trump’s history of inflammatory rhetoric toward Democrats, listing derogatory terms he has used.
  • She argued that leaders, especially those as influential as Trump, have a responsibility to set the tone.

Jessica Tarlov brought receipts on Tuesday’s (April 28) edition of The Five, when the panel discussed the increase in political violence across the United States in recent years.

The discussion revolved around the shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (April 25), where 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen was arrested and charged with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump. Fox News panelists, including Dana Perino, claimed this uptick in violence comes from “the extreme left.”

“It is elected leaders, but it’s also very online on the left,” Perino said when discussing what causes radicalization. “When you look at the shooter’s thinking and his reposts and everything, it’s not so much he’s watching what Josh Shapiro or Hakeem Jeffries are saying or even [JB] Pritzker. It’s more almost on the extreme left.”

Tarlov agreed that a lot of radicalization comes from the internet, but she fought against the argument that political violence is a strictly left-wing problem.

“I just feel like this is a massive gaslighting scene,” she stated. “I mean, the Hakeem Jeffries comparison, I think, is so unfair. He’s talking about redistricting. He’s not talking about a human being. He’s really not talking about a Republican.”

She continued, “You say Democrats went out and called Donald Trump a threat to democracy? Absolutely. The guy still doesn’t accept the 2020 results, and a majority of the party doesn’t as a consequence of the fact that he continued to proliferate that lie.”

Fox News: Jessica Tarlov Gets Cut Off by Greg Gutfeld as Tempers Flare on 'The Five'
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Fox News: Jessica Tarlov Gets Cut Off by Greg Gutfeld as Tempers Flare on 'The Five'

Tarlov said that “being the most important person in the country [and] arguably in the world” means that there is a “great responsibility to set the tone.” She noted that it doesn’t help when “Republicans who are out there criticizing Democrats right now” run from reporters when “Donald Trump has done something absurd, like celebrate Rob Reiner’s death, or say, you know, Bob Mueller, good riddance, whatever it is.”

The Fox News host then read a list of remarks Trump has made about Democrats over the years, stating, “enemy within,” “communist,” “Marxist,” “fascist,” “radical thugs,” “vermin,” “garbage,” “traitor,” “sick,” “party of hate,” “evil,” and “Satan.”

She followed up by saying, “Everybody is going to go to their corners on this; it is regrettable, but the truth should still matter in it.”

You can watch the debate in the video above.

The Five, Weeknights, 5/4c, Fox News

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