Would Colin Jost Do Well on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’? Here’s What Ken Jennings Thinks

Game show G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings shared whether or not he thinks Pop Culture Jeopardy! host Colin Jost would be good at Jeopardy!.

Since becoming host of the game show, Jennings has had it in his mind that he can never return as a contestant. But Cinema Blend wondered if the same would hold true for Jost. Jost had never competed on the show, but Jennings did tell the outlet that they are looking for more stars for the celebrity version.

“That’s interesting. For regular Jeopardy!, it’s kind of assumed that I can never play again because I have the in-person edge that comes with having hosted the show. And I wonder if that would hold for Colin Jost,” he told the outlet.

If they could get past the loophole, does Jennings think that Jost would be a good contestant? “If Colin wanted to play, my guess is, we’d find a way to do it, and he’d probably be very good,” the host said.

Jennings gave a reason as to why he thinks the Saturday Night Live cast member would excel at the competition. “One thing we’ve noticed in all the three years we’ve run this is: It’s been won by a comedian every time. Comedians are quick thinkers and good at making the kind of connections that Jeopardy! clues often depend on,” he told Cinema Blend. Along with SNL, Jost performs his own standup shows across America.

Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter, and W. Kamau Bell have won the past three seasons. They will compete again during the semi-finals of the All-Star season in May.

So, could Jost appear on a future season of Celebrity Jeopardy!? Only time will tell.

Season 2 of Pop Culture Jeopardy! is set to air sometime this year on Netflix. Filming has wrapped, but a release date has not yet been announced. Season 1 previously streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Pop Culture Jeopardy!, Season 2, TBA 2026, Netflix

Celebrity Jeopardy!: All-Stars, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC, stream next day on Hulu