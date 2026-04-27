Will There Be a ‘Ted’ Season 3? Why a New Season Is a Possibility

Erin Maxwell
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TED -- 'The Mom's Bombed Rom Com' Episode 204 -- Pictured: (l-r) Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted, Max Burkholder as John -- (Photo by: Peacock)
Peacock
Peacock

Two months ago, Peacock debuted the second and seemingly final season of its raucous and raunchy series Ted, the prequel to Seth MacFarlane‘s hit franchise about a foul-mouthed teddy bear who was given the gift of life and spends his days getting high and hanging out with “Thunder Buddy” John (played in the films by Mark Wahlberg and in the show by Max Burkholder).

Since its release, the second season has earned a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an audience score of 90%. Not an easy feat by any show. According to Deadline, Season 2 has generated 1.2B minutes viewed since March, making it the top original comedy title among all the streamers in that timeframe, as per Nielsen data.

Furthermore, Ted continues to perform particularly well among young men, ranking as the No. 1 streaming original comedy among men 18-34 and the most-watched scripted Peacock original series with men 18-34 since 2022, Nielsen indicates.

So, does this mean that there might be a Ted Season 3 in the near future? Well, miracles have happened. Here is a look at what we know about a possible Season 3, so far.

TED --

Peacock

Will there be a Ted Season 3?

As of the writing of this article, Ted Season 2 is still confirmed as the final season of the sitcom. There is an animated sequel to the film franchise in the works, and these numbers bode well for that endeavor, but as for a Ted Season 3, nothing is confirmed.

What is Ted about?

Ted is a prequel series to Seth MacFarlane’s film franchise starring Mark Wahlberg, set in the early ’90s. The show centers on the profane teddy bear living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder), in a blue-collar Boston home, chronicling their misadventures before the events of the films. Together, they navigate teenage life through a haze of questionable decisions, from experimenting with marijuana and pulling Halloween pranks to dodging bullies and falling for the local drug dealer, Sheila.

Season 2 raises the stakes, with mom Susan taking the fall for John after he’s caught with drugs and going to jail, John discovering 1-900 phone sex lines, and having the young teen develop an unexpected addiction to rom-coms.

How did Season 2 of Ted end?

What Happened in the 'Ted' Season 2 Series Finale? How the Ending Connects to the Movies
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What Happened in the 'Ted' Season 2 Series Finale? How the Ending Connects to the Movies

A high school graduate with the support of his parents, John sets his sights on a new dream: getting absolutely jacked. He wants to build up his muscle mass in a big way. So, he and Ted hit the gym. When Ted questions him, John doubles down, vowing to get so ripped he wants to worry the people who love him.

Cue a voiceover from Ian McKellen, who fast-forwards through John’s glow-up, a shirtless phase, and his future relationships before cheekily noting there are already two movies that cover the rest.

Who is behind Ted?

MacFarlane serves as writer, director, and coshowrunner along with executive producers, writers, and coshowrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh. Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson also executive produce with Fuzzy Door. Ted is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door, and MRC.

Ted, Seasons 1 & 2, Streaming now, Peacock

Ted (2024) key art
Scott Grimes

Scott Grimes

Alanna Ubach

Alanna Ubach

Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane

Max Burkholder

Max Burkholder

Giorgia Whigham

Giorgia Whigham

Full Cast & Crew

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2024

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Comedy

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Ted (2024)

Ian McKellen

Mark Wahlberg

Max Burkholder

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