For two glorious seasons, fans of Seth MacFarlane‘s Ted were treated to a darkly humorous prequel series about the life of John Bennett (Max Burkholder) and his magical teddy bear Ted (voiced by MacFarlane), who came to life thanks to a special Christmas wish.

Following John’s journey in high school, the series followed the teen and his “Thunder Buddy” as they navigated the trials of ’90s teenage angst at a Boston public high school. All the while, they dealt with John’s outlandish family, a colorful mix of eccentric relatives, including mom Susan (Alanna Ubach), his hot-headed father Matty (Scott Grimes), and his cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham), who lived above the garage.

In the last episode of Season 2, “Fraudcast News,” John and Ted’s adventures came to a head as the duo found themselves caught up in yet another scheme, but this time, one that would help Matty… sort of.

What is Ted about?

Ted is a prequel series to Seth MacFarlane’s film franchise starring Mark Wahlberg, set in the early ’90s. The show centers on the profane teddy bear living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder), in a blue-collar Boston home, chronicling their misadventures before the events of the films. Together, they navigate teenage life through a haze of questionable decisions, from experimenting with marijuana and pulling Halloween pranks to dodging bullies and falling for the local drug dealer, Sheila.

Season 2 raises the stakes, with mom Susan taking the fall for John after he’s caught with drugs, while the family’s chaos only deepens as they stumble into new vices and obsessions, including discovering 1-900 phone sex lines and developing an unexpected addiction to rom-coms.

What happened in the series finale of Ted?

In Season 2, Episode 8, John graduates from high school, but with no clear direction, his curmudgeonly father, Matty, threatens to cut off his slacker son and kick him out of the house. John has no plans for college or trade school and hasn’t even found a job, pushing Matty’s frustration to a boiling point.

As a result of his constant yelling, Matty suffers a heart attack. The doctor orders the family not to do anything that might raise his blood pressure, including his favorite activity: screaming at everyone in sight. With the verdict in the O.J. Simpson trial looming, John and Ted panic, knowing their father will erupt if it doesn’t go his way. In a desperate attempt to shield him, they cut the cable, but Matty remains insistent on getting the news one way or another.

To keep him calm, John and Ted come up with an elaborate solution: They create their own daily newspaper filled only with stories Matty would want to hear. Each day, they produce a surprisingly convincing paper complete with fake articles, ads, and even comics, all designed to keep him satisfied and stress-free.

When Matty recovers and finally steps back into the real world, he quickly realizes the truth: Everything he’s been reading is a lie. John and Ted admit the paper was a fabrication, bracing for his reaction. Instead, Matty is unexpectedly impressed. Seeing the effort and initiative his son showed, he relents, allowing John and Ted to stay in the family home, proving that, when pushed, they are capable of more than anyone gives them credit for.

How does the finale tie into the film franchise?

In a stable household with a happy father for once in his life, John is inspired to chase his dreams and become what he has always wanted to be: yoked. Just super buff.

And with that, John and Ted head to the gym. When Ted asks if this is really what John wants, the teen responds, “Never been more sure of anything in my life. I’m gonna get totally ripped. Like really ripped. Like so muscular that people who love me are concerned.”

Then, with a voiceover provided by Sir Ian McKellen, the narrator explains, “John did indeed get massively swole. There was a seven-year period where he never once wore a shirt. Eventually, he married a really cool girl, but they got divorced. And he met another cool girl. You know what, there are two movies about it. Just watch them.”

Will there be a Season 3 of Ted?

Sadly, no. That is the end of the story for young John Bennett and his talking teddy, Ted. However, two movies continue his adventures into adulthood. Also, the upcoming Ted: The Animated Series promises to continue the adventures of the Thunder Buddies after the events of Ted 2.

Ted, Seasons 1 & 2, Streaming now, Peacock