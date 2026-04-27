‘NCIS: Origins’ Sneak Peek Reveals Shocking Death at NIS HQ (VIDEO)

What To Know NCIS: Origins‘ April 28 episode features a shocking death.

TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek reveals who and what happened and more.

Well, as Rule 13 tells us, “Never involve lawyers.” And that profession is at the center of the Tuesday, April 28, episode of NCIS: Origins. In fact, one of them that no one at NIS really likes is revealed to have been killed in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

The team — Gibbs (Austin Stowell), Franks (Kyle Schmid), Lala (Mariel Molino), and Randy (Caleb Foote), on a caffeine high — catch up on the case in the locker room. A bomb was planted in Doug Westmont’s (Gabriel Mann) car, and that has also been confirmed as his cause of death. Vera (Diany Rodriguez) is notifying his wife.

That’s when Franks and Randy awkwardly stare at Gibbs for a moment, and Randy admits, “We heard about you and Diane.” He continues, putting his arm around Gibbs, “We know it must have been hard to watch her walk out the door, but we’re all here for you, man. Marriages end every second. One just ended right now in Cleveland, I’m sure.”

Lala refocuses the conversation on the case. They’ll have to go over Westmont’s timeline and enemies, which Franks points out, since he’s a lawyer, means, “We should block out the whole damn day to talk enemies.”

Watch the full video above for more, including Randy praising how Wheeler (Patrick Fischler) handled the situation.

In “Rule 13,” CBS teases, “Wheeler takes command when a car bomb goes off outside NIS headquarters. Also, the truth about Franks’ distaste for lawyers is revealed.” That and the episode title suggest that we’ll see that rule being added to Gibbs’ list — and perhaps rule box, since he now has that after his dad, Jackson (Robert Taylor), brought it to him.

We’ll also have to see how Gibbs is doing after he and Diane separated at the end of the previous episode. Will he open up just a bit to anyone? We’ll have to wait and see.

NCIS: Origins, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS