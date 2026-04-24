Where in the world is Fargo? It’s a question some fans may be asking as the FX anthology from Noah Hawley remains in limbo, but the showrunner is offering an exciting update and hopes that a Season 6 announcement looms closer on the horizon than previously believed.

The acclaimed hit aired its fifth season at the end of 2023, with a few episodes running into the early weeks of 2024. But it’s been more than two years since fans returned to the TV world that Hawley extended from the 1996 Coen brothers film of the same name. So, what is there to know about a potential sixth season? We’re breaking down everything you need to know as we await official confirmation on Fargo‘s sixth season.

Has Fargo been renewed for Season 6?

Fargo hasn’t officially been ordered for Season 6 at FX, but the network hasn’t canceled the show, and as fans of the series know by now, it’s not uncommon for quite a bit of time to pass between chapters in this anthology. Needless to say, we’re quietly confident that a renewal is more likely than not as fans look ahead to Fargo‘s future.

What has been said about Fargo Season 6?

When TV Insider caught up with Hawley amid the run of Season 5, he teased, “Yeah, I mean, I definitely think there should be another one. I’ve been a little busy making Alien, and I know that that’s a priority for FX.” Since then, Alien: Earth‘s first season has debuted, and Season 2 is already taking shape at FX.

So, what’s the latest status update? As of April 2026, Hawley told Deadline, “Those are conversations that are still ongoing – where it could fit. I hope to have an announcement about it soon. It’s great to see the enthusiasm is still there.” In other words, Season 6 chances remain strong, and an announcement is likely to be made sooner than later. So, stay tuned for updates there.

What would Fargo Season 6 be about?

It’s always a mystery heading into Fargo, and without a Season 6 announcement officially made, it’s too difficult to predict what direction the story could take. One thing’s for certain, it’s likely to be set in the Midwest, feature murder, secrets, and lies, consistent elements of the series as a whole.

Who would be in Fargo Season 6’s cast?

No casting information has been announced without an official Season 6 order, but stay tuned for any updates on Fargo‘s return. Past seasons of the series have featured the likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, Carrie Coon, Ewan McGregor, Chris Rock, Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Lamorne Morris, to name a few.

Stay tuned for any updates as we await word on Fargo‘s potential Season 6 return, and let us know what you’d like to see in the comments section below.

Fargo, Seasons 1-5, Streaming now, Hulu