Dave Mason, Traffic Co-founder, Dies at 79 as Tributes Pour In

What To Know Dave Mason, lead singer and founder of the British rock band Traffic is dead at 79.

Mason was renowned for his work with Traffic, his solo hits, a brief stint with Fleetwood Mac.

Fans and fellow musicians paid tribute to Mason’s musical legacy and enduring influence.

Dave Mason — the co-founder of the British psychedelic rock group, Traffic — is dead at 79.

On Tuesday, April 21, Mason’s official Instagram account announced the news of his death.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason,” the post began. “On Sunday, April 19, after cooking an amazing dinner with his beloved wife Winifred, he sat down to take a nap with sweet Star (the Maltese) at his feet. He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair, surrounded by the beautiful Carson Valley that he loved so much. A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end.”

The update concluded, “He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted. His legacy will be cherished forever.”

Mason co-founded Traffic in 1967 with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood in Birmingham, England. He released two albums with the rock group, Mr. Fantasy in 1967 and a self-titled album in 1968, which included their hit song “Feelin’ Alright?” He embarked on a solo career in the ’70s, releasing hits like “Only You Know” and “I Know and We Just Disagree.”

In addition to Traffic, Mason was briefly a member of Fleetwood Mac in the ’90s; he was included in their 1995 album Time. Mason also recorded with the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney and Wings, and George Harrison, among others. In 2004, Mason was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Mason (@davemasonmusic)

In the comments, fans flooded the post with tributes and condolences for Mason’s family. One Instagram user wrote, “Thank you for the music. Thank you for the blessings of the many live shows I was able to attend. Bless you, Dave. Peace and prayers to your wife and band mates. 🙏🙏.”

Another follower shared, “I am so sad to hear about his passing. He was a GOAT — amazing songwriter, guitarist and performer. He will be sorely missed. My sincere condolences to Winifred. May his memory be a blessing ❤️.”

Someone else wrote, “Thank you for everything, Dave. You left nothing in the tank on your way out. Love you for that.”

A different fan echoed, “So sorry to hear of Dave’s passing. Prayers to his family and may his memory be eternal 🙏.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “Pure music from a generous soul with talent on loan from above. Thank you for creating part of the soundtrack of my life, Dave. ✌️.”

Mason is survived by his wife, Winifred Wilson, and his daughter, Danielle. He was preceded in death by his son, True.