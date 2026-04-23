‘Charlie’s Angels’ Stars Reflect on Cancer Journeys — Something They Also Shared With Farrah Fawcett

What To Know Charlie’s Angels stars Cheryl Ladd, Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Farrah Fawcett all battled cancer.

The surviving trio reflected on their close bond formed through supporting each other during their breast cancer battles.

Fawcett died in 2009 after a battle with anal cancer.

Charlie’s Angels stars Cheryl Ladd, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith recently reflected on their cancer journeys — something they also had in common with their late costar Farrah Fawcett.

On April 22, People published an interview with the trio of women, who opened up about their close bond after supporting each other through breast cancer. Smith, Jackson, and Fawcett were the original stars of Charlie’s Angels, with Ladd replacing Fawcett in Season 2.

“Whether it was the first year with Farrah or the second year with Cheryl, the three of us are the only ones who had that shared experience,” Jackson told the publication. “It’s something no one else could possibly understand.”

Ladd pointed out, “Talk about a sisterhood. The fact that all three of us have had cancer is kind of strange, but all of us are doing great.”

In 1987, Jackson was diagnosed with breast cancer, followed by a recurrence in 1989; she ended up undergoing a partial mastectomy and is cancer-free today. Smith was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002. She underwent a lumpectomy and radiation, and is also cancer-free. Meanwhile, Ladd announced both announced her secret breast cancer battle and that she is now cancer-free in April 2026.

“The first thing I did was send her my wigs,” Smith said of supporting Ladd after her diagnosis, during the 50th anniversary celebration of Charlie’s Angels at PaleyFest, per USA Today. “She was so brave. She did have a very aggressive form [of cancer].”

Ladd echoed this sentiment during the sit-down with People. “I had so many wigs. Jaclyn would be like, ‘Oh! I have a new one. I’m going to send it to you,” she recalled. “You want a short one first? Then [a longer one] as your hair grows out?’ She was just amazing.”

Additionally, Smith was “right there when Kate went into the operating room and right there when she came out” during Jackson’s breast cancer battle. Jackson returned the favor when Smith was diagnosed.

Tragically, Fawcett died in 2009 after a battle with anal cancer. She was first diagnosed in 2006, but then declared cancer-free in 2007 after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy. However, the breast cancer ultimately metastasized into Stage 4 liver cancer.

Charlie’s Angels aired for five seasons from 1976 to 1981. In addition to Smith, Jackson, Ladd, and Fawcett, the show starred Shelley Hack, Tanya Roberts, David Doyle, and John Forsythe.

Charlie’s Angels, streaming on The Roku Channel and Tubi