‘Charlie’s Angels’ Stars Reunite for 50th Anniversary Event & Fans Are Saying the Same Thing

Michelle Stein
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CHARLIE'S ANGELS, Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd, Kate Jackson
Everett Collection

What To Know

  • Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd reunited at PaleyFest LA to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Charlie’s Angels series.
  • Fans expressed excitement and nostalgia on social media, sharing how much the reunion and the show meant to them growing up.
  • The iconic series, which aired from 1976 to 1981, is now available for streaming.

Charlie’s Angels stars Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd just reunited for a 50th anniversary event — and fans are saying the same thing about seeing them together again.

On Monday, April 6, the trio attended the PaleyFest LA celebration at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. They posed for photos on the red carpet before heading inside to answer questions about the original ’70s series and their lives today. Jackson played Sabrina Duncan, Smith played Kelly Garrett, and Ladd played Kris Monroe in the crime drama/action adventure series.

Fans took to social media to react to seeing three of the Charlie’s Angels stars back together. One Instagram user wrote, “Looks like it was a wonderful night!! So happy seeing the three of them together! ⭐️.”

Another shared, “❤️ Nice to see them all again. 👏❤️.”

Someone else declared, “This has made me so happy.”

A different fan echoed, “My favorite show as a young girl!”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “This is just simply amazing!!! … Love all the memories this brought back of me and my best friend playing Charlie’s Angels in elementary school. It was my first introduction to see[ing] that women can be strong and lead, which I carried with me my entire life. Wow. I am just in awe! 💕💕💕.”

'Charlie's Angels' Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd attend the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ 50th Anniversary Celebration during PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre on April 6, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Charlie’s Angels aired for five seasons from 1976 to 1981. In addition to the trio who attended the anniversary event, three others played angels in the show. Farrah Fawcett (who died in 2009) played an original angel, Jill Munroe; Ladd took over for Fawcett after she left. Meanwhile, Shelley Hack joined in Season 4 as Tiffany Welles, and Tanya Roberts (who died in 2021) joined in Season 5 as Julie Rogers.

The series also featured David Doyle (who died in 1997) as John Bosley and John Forsythe (who died in 2010) as Charlie Townsend.

What do you think about the stars from the original Charlie’s Angels series reuniting for the 50th anniversary?

Charlie’s Angels, streaming on The Roku Channel and Tubi

Charlie's Angels (1976) key art
Kate Jackson

Kate Jackson

Jaclyn Smith

Jaclyn Smith

Farrah Fawcett

Farrah Fawcett

David Doyle

David Doyle

Cheryl Ladd

Cheryl Ladd

John Forsythe

John Forsythe

Shelley Hack

Shelley Hack

Tanya Roberts

Tanya Roberts

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Series

1976–1981

TVPG

Crime drama

Action

Adventure

Mystery

Where to Stream

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More Charlie's Angels (1976) ›

Charlie's Angels (1976)

Cheryl Ladd

Jaclyn Smith

Kate Jackson




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