New Year’s Eve 2021: Your Full Schedule of TV Marathons

2021 has been nothing short of an eventful year, for better or worse—and these marathons make New Year’s Eve pretty eventful on TV as well!

Whether you’re planning on partying the night away or spending a chill day inside, celebrate 2022 by tuning in to old and current favorites. You can squeeze in one or two episodes, or settle in for hours. Below, we’ve rounded up 22 New Year’s Eve 2021 TV marathons, from dramas to comedies to reality shows! Note: Times listed are Eastern.

Drama

BBC America: Doctor Who (ongoing, all day)

Decades: The Twilight Zone (6am/5c)

ION Television: Hawaii Five-0 (11am/10c)

Paramount Network: Yellowstone (11:30am/10:30c)

Showtime: Your Honor (11am/10c)

Syfy: The Twilight Zone (ongoing, all day)

USA: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (6am/5c)

Comedy

Cartoon Network: We Bare Bears (1/noon c), Futurama (9/8c)

Comedy Central: The Office (9am/8c)

truTV: Impractical Jokers (noon/11am c; 6am/5c)

VH1: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (8am/7c)

Reality

A&E: Court Cam (10am/9c), The First 48 (2/1c)

Bravo: The Rachel Zoe Project (noon/11am c), Vanderpump Rules (5/4c)

Discovery: Moonshiners: Master Distiller (5am/4c), Mystery at Blind Fog Ranch (1/noon c), Gold Rush (7/6c)

Food Network: Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (8am/7c)

HGTV: Home Town (6am/5c), My Lottery Dream Home (6/5c)

History: Ancient Aliens (7am/6c)

MTV: Ridiculousness (3:03am/2:03c)

National Geographic: Drain the Oceans (9am/8c), Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (3/2c)

Oxygen: Killer Siblings (8am/7c)

TLC: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (1/noon c)

WE tv: Love After Lockup (10am/9c)