‘The Forsytes’ Finale Explained: Who Ends Up Together, Who Walks Away & Who Is Betrayed

In the final episode of Masterpiece: The Forsytes, the world of the upper-class family comes crashing down as well-laid plans unravel, long-buried secrets surface, and carefully maintained appearances can no longer hold. Alliances fracture, marriages dissolve, and the consequences of ambition, control, and repression finally come due, leaving the Forsytes to reckon with the lives they have built and the damage left in their wake.

In the sixth and final episode of Season 1, the chapter closes on the many couples who populate the series, including the manipulative Soames (Joshua Orpin) and his trusting, blushing bride Irene (Millie Gibson); the prudent Frances (Tuppence Middleton) and the romantic Jo (Danny Griffin), whose past love Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson) becomes a complication in their marriage; and June (Justine Moore) and Philip (Jamie Flatters), whose engagement hinges on his ability to secure a commission.

Here is how things unfold, and what star Tuppence Middleton has to say about the developments for Frances. Warning: Spoilers for The Forsytes finale ahead!

Jo makes his choice

Frances is not doing well. She has taken to artificial spirits to lift her mood, but even the drink offers little relief. Jo is living at the club, and word of their unhappy marriage, coupled with a string of recent social missteps, has set tongues wagging. Desperate to regain control, Jolyon (Stephen Moyer) and Frances quietly conspire to bring Jo home in time for the gala.

But Frances is already losing her footing. At a women’s meeting for the Reclamation of Fallen Women, she is openly ostracized after proposing a charity rooted in atonement for women who destroy families — a pointed, bitter jab at Louisa, whom she clearly blames. Her anger clouds her judgment, and by giving voice to it so publicly, she only further isolates herself, becoming a pariah within the very society she is trying to hold on to.

Meanwhile, Jo visits Louisa at her new residence, only to find her gone. When Jo and Frances finally meet, there is a flicker of what once was. They talk, they kiss, and for a moment, Frances believes reconciliation might still be possible.

That illusion shatters just before the gala.

In their bedroom, Jo admits he has deep feelings for Louisa and her children and that though he loves Frances, his heart is with Louisa. Frances draws a hard line: There will be no divorce. She later tells Jo that she will never grant him his freedom, warning that both his family and the company will cast him out if he dares defy her. Her words cut deep, laced with both fury and heartbreak. “You were once interesting to me, now you bore me,” she says through tears. Jo’s response is quiet but final: “Goodbye, Frances.” They part, and for a moment, her composure cracks completely.

But Frances is nothing if not resilient. She gathers herself, steadies her expression, and returns to the gala, every inch the composed society wife.

Behind the scenes, she moves strategically. She asks Isaac to prepare the deed to her late father’s Camden property, arranging for it to be donated to charity. The gesture restores her standing, earning her the approval of Mrs. Ellen Parker Barrington and providing a layer of social armor for whatever comes next. Lady Carteret praises her performance, while June pointedly reminds her mother that only a fool would underestimate her.

Elsewhere, Jo makes his choice. He returns to Louisa and lays everything bare. He no longer wants the life he has with Frances. He wants to paint. He wants to be a father to her children. He wants a life with her, even if it is difficult.

“I want to live with you,” he tells her. “We’ll be outcasts. We’ll be poor. I can’t give you my name. But I can give you my love. If you’ll have me.”

Louisa doesn’t hesitate. “Do you even need to ask?”

They kiss, and for now, in defiance of everything, they find a fragile, hard-won happiness.

Tuppence Middleton explains Frances’ ending

“We felt like it was important for us to have that solid foundation at the beginning so the audience don’t feel like it’s an easy decision for either of them,” explained Tuppence Middleton to TV Insider. “I think that as time goes on, Frances is really trying. She’s trying more than Jolyon, actually, so that the point at which she feels like she gives up is less about giving up the fight for him and it’s more about the respect for herself.”

She continued, “She feels, ‘I deserve more than this. I may have done some bad things, but I deserve to be treated well, and I put so much love and so many years into this relationship and into this family that if I’m not going to be treated in the way that I think I should be treated, then perhaps it isn’t worth saving.’ I think that she really fights hard until the last moment.”

When talking about working with her scene partner, Danny Griffen, Middleton explained that they charted the story of Jo and Frances and “all the things which are feeding into that relationship. “We don’t see necessarily all that we hinted at,” said the actress. “Like the fact that they wanted a child themselves after June and that never happened for them. So the blow of his secret that comes out is that much more wounding for her. It’s very easy for a man to then leave and go on and have more children, and so for her, it was really difficult on so many levels, and we just wanted to give them that history, so it feels like what he is sacrificing is big.”

She added, “The last scene in the series is quite iconic for her, because it shows all the different aspects of her, the survivor, the fragility, the strength…I think that is pure Frances. She is putting he sense of duty above anything else at that moment, not letting her private life ruin a social situation or ruin something for her daughter. She’s a born survivor.”

June and Philip…and Irene?

June and Philip go to watch Irene dance ballet, and Philip falls even deeper under her spell.

Soames later visits Philip and questions why he should trust a man who lives in such modest conditions to design his country house. Despite the insult, he offers Philip the commission, revealing that the house is meant to be a surprise for Irene.

When June tells Irene about the country house, Irene is deeply upset. It will be thirty miles from London, and she immediately sees it for what it is: a prison. Her distress shakes Philip, who admits he cannot bring himself to build what she so clearly fears. He considers withdrawing from the project altogether, but instead decides to quietly sabotage it, hoping Soames will abandon the idea of his own accord.

The plan fails. Soames refuses to give up on the house, and Philip is left to apologize to Irene. She breaks down in tears, and in that moment, the connection between them deepens. “I won’t give up,” he tells her. “I swear it. I can’t.” He kisses her hand and gazes into her eyes. Uh oh.

Poor, poor Irene

Irene is not doing too well either. She is mourning her dreams and the promises she once believed in, only to learn she is to be sent away from London and everything she knows. She tells Soames they are utterly unalike, but he ignores her, as he always does.

Any attempt she makes to reach him is shut down. His attempt to buy her love has clearly failed, yet he refuses to see it. As they prepare for the gala, their marriage unravels quickly, the cracks now impossible to hide.

At the gala, Irene learns that the necklace Soames gave her once belonged to Ann, making the gesture feel less like a gift and more like a transaction.

Then comes the final blow. Soames calmly gaslights her, denying he ever promised to release her from the marriage if it failed. “I cannot imagine saying any such thing,” he insists. Irene is horrified. In that moment, she understands the full extent of it. She is trapped in a world of his making.

Her eyes scan the room, searching for someone, anyone, to help. There is no one. Only smiling faces. She is trapped.

The future of Forsyte & Co.

Jo’s marital situation does nothing to help his succession. Jolyon urges his son to mend the marriage, but he is impressed by Jo’s judgment on the mine and ultimately stands by his decision to name him heir apparent and hand him the firm.

That fragile confidence quickly unravels. Jo and Soames erupt into a fight in front of the firm. Jo calls Soames morally bankrupt, a charge Soames laughs off. Jo argues that they should not be pushing investors to put everything into a single venture, calling it reckless and unethical, which only amuses Soames, given his own life and marriage. Then Jo goes further, accusing him of knowingly capsizing Durham Mining, ruining investors, including his own father-in-law, and leaving his future wife destitute. Even his father James (Jack Davenport) is taken aback. “She doesn’t know, does she?” Jo presses, suggesting Irene has no idea Soames is responsible for her bad fortune.

Soames snaps, firing back that Jo abandoned his wife to debauch himself with a mistress and dote on their illegitimate children. Jo does not flinch. “Is this the leadership you are after?” he asks, throwing the question back at them all.

Later, Jo tells Frances the truth. His heart is no longer in the firm. He admits he will always love her, but he will not return to the business or to that house. It appears that James and Soames have won, and the firm is in their capable yet callous hands.

What is Ann’s secret?

Ann (Francesca Annis) insists that Jo provide compensation to Harry Falconer, who lost money in the mine. She calls it a moral obligation, reminding him that his grandfather once helped Falconer’s mother in her time of need. She adds that Falconer also lost the trust his grandfather set up for him in Ceylon Gold on James’ advice. Jo asks about the child’s father, but Ann declines to say and instead urges him to set his marital affairs in order.

Soon after, Jolyon and James discover that Falconer’s losses have been covered by a mysterious donor. The question is who.

The truth comes out. Ann has paid his debts. When Jolyon asks why, he learns that Falconer is Ann’s grandson, a hidden Forsyte. This news shocks Jolyon to his very core.

In the end…

Ann speaks at the gala, declaring that a Forsyte knows the value of loyalty, family, and reputation, that they are tenacious, they are survivors, and they must never be underestimated.

Masterpiece: The Forsytes, Season 1 now available on PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)