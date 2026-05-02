‘The Food That Built America’ Host Adam Richman Explores the History of Bubblegum

What’s poppin’? The Food That Built America, the History Channel docuseries that explores the stories behind your favorite eats, has already covered pizza chains and crunchy cereals in Season 7. On the episode airing Sunday, May 3, viewers are treated to the sweet story of bubble gum.

It all begins in 1906 in Philadelphia, when chewing gum was invented by Frank H. Fleer, whose “Blibber-Blubber” was deemed too sticky. It was shelved until his son-in-law Gilbert Mustin took up the project, eventually leading to the creation of Dubble Bubble and changing the candy landscape for decades to come.

“Core memories of childhood and adolescence are connected to bubble gum for every single generation,” notes host Adam Richman (pictured above, with his own pouch of Big League Chew). “Whether it’s nickel candy, or the idea of having a comic strip in your candy, it was so revolutionary. It’s very easy to lose sight of how innovative something is because we grew up with it, but imagine going from a world where there was no bubble gum, and then all of a sudden, there’s this pink thing and this whole new flavor.”

As for the TV host, his recollections of the whimsical candy are personal. “I still have a very clear memory of my dad — who was a black belt in judo, an army veteran, a lawyer — I remember one time, I had gotten a pack of bubble gum and he had it with me,” Richman tells us. “Watching my dad chew gum and blow bubbles, it blew my mind to see this guy, my John Wayne, this handsome 6’3” badass all of a sudden chewing and sticking his tongue out to blow bubbles. It was this great, beautiful equalizer.”

Throughout the hour, learn about why bubble gum is pink, how the war affected production and even inspired other brands to join the shelves, how chewing gum led to the inventing of baseball cards, and how brands like Bazooka, Bubblicious, Hubba Bubba, and Big League Chew got started.

Richman’s advice? “If you have not had a piece of bubble gum in eons — and your teeth can handle it — do it and see how many memories come back.”

We’ll let you chew that over!

The Food That Built America Sundays, 10/9c, History Channel