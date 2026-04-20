‘Euphoria’ Reunites Zendaya With Disney Channel Dad Kadeem Hardison in Season 3: See Fans React

Meaghan Darwish
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Kadeem Hardison and Zendaya in 'Euphoria' Season 3
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HBO

Season 3 of Euphoria hosted a TV reunion with the latest episode, “America My Dream,” as Zendaya‘s Rue crossed paths with Kadeem Hardison‘s Big Eddy at Alamo Brown’s (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) strip club, the Silver Slipper. Warning: Spoilers for Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2 ahead!

Hired on to help run operations at the club, Rue’s boss at the establishment, who is handing out literal pay, is none other than Big Eddy, played by Hardison. Zendaya and Hardsion previously worked together on Disney Channel’s beloved series K.C. Undercover, making this a moment nearly 10 years in the making.

Peddling money and drugs from the back room at the Silver Slipper, Big Eddy forms a good rapport with Rue, which isn’t too far from Hardison and Zendaya’s previous onscreen dynamic. For those less familiar with K.C. Undercover, the series ran from 2015 to 2018 for over 70 episodes and followed K.C. Cooper (Zendaya), a high school math genius who was recruited by her parents after she discovered they’re secretly undercover spies, working for an agency called The Organization.

Kadeem Hardison and Zendaya in 'K.C. Undercover'

Tony Rivetti / ©Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

Hardison played Zendaya’s onscreen father in the show, portraying Craig Cooper, K.C.’s spy father. In addition to starring Hardison and Zendaya, K.C. Undercover‘s cast included Veronica Dunne as K.C.’s best friend Marisa Clark, Kamil McFadden and Trinitee Stokes as K.C.’s siblings Ernie and Judy, and Tammy Townsend as mom Kira Cooper.

In addition to Euphoria and K.C. Undercover, Hardison’s best known for his work as Dwayne Wayne in The Cosby Show spinoff, A Different World. His other TV roles include titles like Between BrothersTeenage Bounty HuntersThe Chi, and Grown-ish, among others.

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Fans took notice of the wild reunion, chronicling the event on social media. See some of their reactions below, and let us know what you thought of the impromptu K.C. Undercover Disney Channel reunion on Euphoria‘s latest season in the comments section.

Euphoria, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max 

Euphoria

K.C. Undercover

Kadeem Hardison

Zendaya




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