Season 3 of Euphoria hosted a TV reunion with the latest episode, “America My Dream,” as Zendaya‘s Rue crossed paths with Kadeem Hardison‘s Big Eddy at Alamo Brown’s (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) strip club, the Silver Slipper. Warning: Spoilers for Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2 ahead!

Hired on to help run operations at the club, Rue’s boss at the establishment, who is handing out literal pay, is none other than Big Eddy, played by Hardison. Zendaya and Hardsion previously worked together on Disney Channel’s beloved series K.C. Undercover, making this a moment nearly 10 years in the making.

Peddling money and drugs from the back room at the Silver Slipper, Big Eddy forms a good rapport with Rue, which isn’t too far from Hardison and Zendaya’s previous onscreen dynamic. For those less familiar with K.C. Undercover, the series ran from 2015 to 2018 for over 70 episodes and followed K.C. Cooper (Zendaya), a high school math genius who was recruited by her parents after she discovered they’re secretly undercover spies, working for an agency called The Organization.

Hardison played Zendaya’s onscreen father in the show, portraying Craig Cooper, K.C.’s spy father. In addition to starring Hardison and Zendaya, K.C. Undercover‘s cast included Veronica Dunne as K.C.’s best friend Marisa Clark, Kamil McFadden and Trinitee Stokes as K.C.’s siblings Ernie and Judy, and Tammy Townsend as mom Kira Cooper.

In addition to Euphoria and K.C. Undercover, Hardison’s best known for his work as Dwayne Wayne in The Cosby Show spinoff, A Different World. His other TV roles include titles like Between Brothers, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Chi, and Grown-ish, among others.

Fans took notice of the wild reunion, chronicling the event on social media. See some of their reactions below, and let us know what you thought of the impromptu K.C. Undercover Disney Channel reunion on Euphoria‘s latest season in the comments section.

kc undercover reunion in the middle of euphoria pic.twitter.com/zdVZvNpuji — n #thedrama (@1989TWIGS) April 20, 2026

kc and craig still completing their missions for the organisation together #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/0zyEbJtLmD — a (@mr_tashiduncan) April 20, 2026

getting a kc undercover reunion in euphoria literally was the best thing to happen all episode #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/FHoOJ3LIVd — a (@mr_tashiduncan) April 20, 2026

if you told me kc undercover & euphoria would crossover in 2026 i wouldn’t believe you #euphoria — ❤︎ (@jassloves2) April 20, 2026

what the hell is this show 😭 why is there a kc undercover reunion happening on #euphoria rn ???? pic.twitter.com/w5XsdMcgRE — ★ (@51×29) April 20, 2026

Euphoria, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max