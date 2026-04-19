Eddie Murphy Welcomes New Family Member — a Granddaughter He Shares With Martin Lawrence

What To Know Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence have become co-grandparents.

Murphy’s son Eric and Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin welcomed a baby girl.

In addition to Eric, Murphy has nine other children.

Eddie Murphy recently welcomed a new family member — a granddaughter from his son, Eric Murphy, and daughter-in-law, Jasmin Lawrence. Which means that he and Jasmin’s father, Martin Lawrence, now share a grandchild.

On Saturday, April 18, Eddie spoke with E! News at the 51st American Film Institute Achievement Award ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“They just had a baby girl,” the Nutty Professor star, 65, confirmed. “They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari Skye.”

When asked if he had any advice for Eric and Jasmin after welcoming their first child, he told the outlet. “Oh, you don’t give advice like that. You know, your kids don’t go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you.”

Eddie added, “The stuff you be saying, they don’t even pay that s*** no mind. They watch and see what you do. So, I don’t give a lot of advice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Murphy (@jasmin_lawrence)

Jasmin and Eric, who married in May 2025, have not publicly announced the birth of their daughter, as of writing.

Aside from Eric — whom he welcomed with Paulette McNeely — Murphy has nine other children. They include three daughters, Bria Murphy, Zola Murphy, and Bella Murphy, and two sons, Myles Murphy and Shayne Murphy, with Nicole Mitchell; a son, Christian Murphy, with Tamara Hood; a son, Angel Murphy Brown with Spice Girls star Mel B.; and a daughter, Izzy Murphy, and a son, Max Murphy, with model Paige Butcher.

“I never knew I would have 10 kids, but now it’s the best thing ever,” Eddie told People in November. “… My children are all decent people. I don’t have one rotten one, and I would like to think that they got some of that from me.”

In addition to sharing a new granddaughter, Eddie and Martin previously shared the big screen. They starred in the 1992 romantic comedy Boomerang and the 1999 buddy comedy drama Life.