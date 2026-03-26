‘Little House on the Prairie’: Pamela Roylance Snagged Role Under 1 Harsh Condition

Michelle Stein
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LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, Pamela Roylance
Andrea J. Bernstein / TV Guide / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

What To Know

  • Pamela Roylance revealed she was offered the role of Sarah Reed Carter on Little House on the Prairie only if she lost weight.
  • Before joining the show in Season 9, Roylance worked at a chocolate factory, where many actors found flexible employment while pursuing auditions.
  • Despite losing weight to secure the part, Roylance believes her more “sturdy” and athletic build contributed to her landing the role.

Little House on the Prairie actress Pamela Roylance recently revealed that she only landed the role of Sarah Reed Carter under one harsh condition.

During the March 24 episode of The Patrick LabyorSheux podcast, Roylance opened up about the audition process for the beloved historical drama series centered on Laura Ingalls Wilder (Melissa Gilbert) and her family.

The actress, 73, told host Patrick Labyorteaux that before joining the LHOTP cast in Season 9, she worked at a chocolate factory.

“They were a real thriving company, and a lot of actors worked there, and the boss loved actors,” she detailed. “So it was the perfect job to have where you could come and go for your auditions, and the rest of them all said, ‘Are you prepared to work here for five or 10 years before you get your break? and I said, ‘You bet.'”

Roylance continued, “I’m a bit overweight. I’m eating the chocolates a lot. And my frame is athletic, and it’s square. You know, I’m not voluptuous, which is why I didn’t last on Days of Our Lives, which I would get after Little House. I just didn’t have that perfect figure. I was a little kind of straight up and down square-ish.”

After the LHOTP audition, the casting director pulled her aside.

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“She’s very sweet, and she says, ‘You’re good, and I want to have you come back in, but you’re a little heavy to be on the prairie. You’ve got to be a little thinner,'” Roylance recalled. “And she said, ‘If you can lose some weight, I’ll have you come back and meet Michael [Landon].’ And I said, ‘OK.'” (Landon wrote, produced, directed, and starred as Charles “Pa” Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie.)

Roylance ultimately lost the weight and booked the role. However, she said she still felt that she got the part of Sarah thanks to her more “sturdy” stature.

Little House on the Prairie aired for nine seasons from 1974 to 1983.

Little House on the Prairie, streaming on Peacock and Prime Video

Little House on the Prairie (1974) key art
Michael Landon

Michael Landon

Karen Grassle

Karen Grassle

Melissa Gilbert

Melissa Gilbert

Melissa Sue Anderson

Melissa Sue Anderson

Karl Swenson

Karl Swenson

Richard Bull

Katherine MacGregor

Alison Arngrim

Alison Arngrim

Jonathan Gilbert

Kevin Hagen

Kevin Hagen

Dabbs Greer

Charlotte Stewart

Charlotte Stewart

Victor French

Victor French

Ted Gehring

Bonnie Bartlett

Bonnie Bartlett

Merlin Olsen

Merlin Olsen

Patrick Laborteaux

Patrick Laborteaux

Hersha Parady

Hersha Parady

Matthew Labyorteaux

Matthew Labyorteaux

Linwood Boomer

Linwood Boomer

Don "Red" Barry

Ketty Lester

Dean Butler

Dean Butler

Lucy Lee Flippin

Steve Tracy

Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman

Missy Francis

Missy Francis

Allison Balson

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty

Stan Ivar

Stan Ivar

Pamela Roylance

Lindsay Kennedy

David Friedman

Leslie Landon

Lindsay Greenbush

Lindsay Greenbush

Sidney Greenbush

Brenda Turnbaugh

Wendi Turnbaugh

Wendi Turnbaugh

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

Series

1974–1983

TVG

Drama

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Little House on the Prairie (1974)

Michael Landon




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