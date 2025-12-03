Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Reboot: The Original Cast vs. the New Stars

Erin Maxwell
Comments
LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, Michael Landon, 1974-1983. ph: ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection; VIOLET, Luke Bracey, 2021. ph: Mark Williams / © Relativity Media / Courtesy Everett Collection; Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon, Luke Bracey
Courtesy Everett Collection; Relativity Media / Courtesy Everett Collection

Netflix is bringing audiences back to Walnut Grove as the streaming service reboots the beloved stories of Laura Ingalls Wilder, Little House on the Prairie.

Based on Wilder’s own experiences growing up in the American West in the 1800s and first published in the 1930s, Wilder’s stories were adapted into the hit TV series that ran on NBC from 1974 to 1983. The stories centered on Laura Ingalls and her family as they navigated frontier life, faced hardship with resilience, and built a sense of community on the Dakota prairie. The new series, which is currently being filmed in Canada, will offer a completely fresh take on the classic stories and characters.

Now, a new generation of viewers will discover the joys of the Ingalls family, but who will guide them through their many adventures? Here is a look at how the new cast stacks up against the original ensemble and how each actor brings a fresh perspective to these beloved frontier characters.

Little House on the Prairie, TBA, Netflix

LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, Melissa Gilbert, Season 2, 1974-1983; LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, Alice Halsey, 'Introduction to Chemistry', (Season 1, ep. 108, aired Nov. 22, 2023). photo: ©Apple TV+ /Courtesy Everett Collection
Courtesy Everett Collection; Apple TV+ /Courtesy Everett Collection

Laura Ingalls

Melissa Gilbert vs. Alice Halsey

Alice Halsey from Lessons in Chemistry takes over the role from Melissa Gilbert as the young heroine of the story.

LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE (1974-1983) Michael Landon.; VIOLET, Luke Bracey, 2021. ph: Mark Williams / © Relativity Media / Courtesy Everett Collection
NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection; Relativity Media / Courtesy Everett Collection

Charles Ingalls

Michael Landon vs. Luke Bracey

Luke Bracey steps into the role of “Pa,” made famous by Michael Landon, who played the role with a gentle hand.

THE TWISTED TALE OF AMANDA KNOX – “U were there” CROSBY FITZGERALD(Disney/David Astorga); LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, Karen Grassle, 1974-83.
Disney/David Astorga; Courtesy of Everett Collection

Caroline Ingalls

Karen Grassle vs. Crosby Fitzgerald

Crosby Fitzgerald will portray the loving matriarch of the Ingalls clan.

LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, Melissa Sue Anderson, Season 3, 1974-1983; ORDINARY ANGELS, (aka ANGELES INESPERADOS), Spanish language character poster, Skywalker Hughes, 2024. © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection
Courtesy Everett Collection; Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

Mary Ingalls

Melissa Sue Anderson vs. Skywalker Hughes

Skywalker Hughes will portray big sister Mary in the new reboot.

Little House on the Prairie (1974)

Little House on the Prairie (2026)

Alice Halsey

Karen Grassle

Luke Bracey

Melissa Gilbert

Michael Landon




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in the
1
Is ‘Murder in a Small Town’ Coming Back for Season 3? Here’s What We Know So Far
Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 8
2
‘NCIS’ Starts Teasing Major Vance Storyline That Could Affect Everyone
Leah Lewis
3
‘Matlock’ Star Leah Lewis Returns to Filming After David Del Rio Firing
Lori Loughlin in Disputing Hearts
4
Lori Loughlin Returning to ‘WCTH’ — Why Did Abigail Stanton Leave?
David Genat in Deal or No Deal Island - Season 2 - 'Snakes in the Grass'
5
Did David Genat’s Massive Win Cause ‘Deal or No Deal Island’s Cancellation?