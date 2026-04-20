‘WrestleMania’ 42 Brings Shocking Moments, Star-Studded Lineup & Baby Reveal

What To Know WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas featured major celebrity appearances, shocking moments, and several title changes.

Night 2 highlights included Roman Reigns defeating CM Punk to reclaim the WWE World Championship,

Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in what appeared to be Lesnar’s retirement match.

WrestleMania 42 took over Las Vegas for two nights with its share of big moments and matches that fans have become accustomed to for WWE’s Super Bowl. Allegiant Stadium was rocking in Sin City for the star-studded extravaganza. Lin-Manual Miranda set the tone for WrestleMania Saturday and Sunday with his goosebumps-inducing opening video packages. Night 2 saw Joe Jonas perform the National Anthem and then sit ringside for the festivities.

Other celebs in the audience were abound including Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, who took his son for the first time. Then there was music producer Rick Rubin, legend Daniel Cormier, NBA star Tyrese Haliburton, and more. At one point NFL greats George Kittle and Rob Gronkowski had a beer chugging competition. Kittle remained undefeated. The GOAT John Cena didn’t stay away from WWE for long after retiring from the ring as the official host of WrestleMania. He kicked off each show the only way the energetic 17-time World Champion can.

Let’s break down what went down below.

WrestleMania Saturday

Cody & Randy’s Bloody Brawl

WWE World Champion Cody Rhodes was relentless in his bloody brawl with Randy Orton. The “American Nightmare” even received some boos as he punished his former mentor. Before the match got underway, Jelly Roll neutralized Pat McAfee with an elbow drop through the table. The music star helped level the playing field for Rhodes. Orton and Rhodes each hit their own finishing moves for two counts. McAfee, who left on a stretcher, reemerged later in the main event in a ref shirt. The original official Charles Robinson was RKOed by a blinded Orton. McAfee also received an RKO, which was enough time for Rhodes to apply his Cross Rhodes on Orton for the win. After the match, Orton grabbed the title and nailed Rhodes in the head. Then he proceeded to punt kicking the champ. “The Viper” did not take losing too kindly. A somber end to the first night of WrestleMania.

John Cena & Baby Bump Belair

The GOAT John Cena didn’t stay away from WWE for long as the official host of WrestleMania. He kicked off the festivities the only way the 17-time World Champion can. Later in the show, Cena also welcomed a surprise from Bianca Belair. The “EST of WWE” made a grand entrance to reveal a baby bump in a similar way Beyoncé did at the MTV Video Music Awards. Given Belair and husband fellow superstar Montez Ford, that child is sure to be a top-tier athlete.

New Chapter For Paige

In a heartbreaking turn of events for Nikki Bella, she had to bow out of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match due to injury. This opened the door for Paige to return to the company after four years and eight since she last wrestled on the WWE stage. The popular performer joined Brie Bella to win the gold from Lash Legend and Nia Jax. Paige came back looking better than ever. This is her house…once again.

Lynch Dethrones Lee

AJ Lee walked down the WrestleMania aisle for the first time in 11 years to defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against rival Becky Lynch. Referee Jessika Carr had to impose her authority after Lynch got in her face. Lee got the best of the challenger on numerous occasions. However, on this night Lynch took full advantage of using an exposed turnbuckle while Carr was incapacitated to win back the title. The potential remains for a potential Carr and Lynch showdown.

Bron Breaks Rollins

Seth Rollins and Gunther, who hadn’t been wrestling regularly in recent months, had one of the strongest matches on the show. Gunther came off retiring Cena and newly minted WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles. The “Ring General” was able to take out Rollins via submission after Bron Breakker interfered, delivering a devastating spear. Breakker and the rest of The Vision kicked Rollins out of his own group. “The Oracle” Paul Heyman stood at the entranceway giving his nod of approval when Breakker gave another spear to Rollins.

Other Sin City Standouts

Logan Paul with Austin Theory turned on his partner IShowSpeed, the viral YouTuber, after The Vision lost in the opener. The Usos and LA Knight helped IShowSpeed despite being opponents minutes before. They allowed him to get retribution on Paul with a spectacular dive from the ring post through a table.

Jacob Fatu defeated Drew McIntyre in “Unsanctioned” street fight that had a little bit of everything. Looking to the future, Fatu definitely has the makings of a future WrestleMania main eventer.

Liv Morgan won back the WWE Women’s Championship from Stephanie Vaquer. The blond bombshell channeled her inner Britney Spears with a choreographed entrance spun off a music video she just released called “Trouble.” Morgan defeated “La Primera” with help from her Judgment Day sisters.

WrestleMania Sunday

Roman Topples Punk

Roman Reigns’ entrance for his fight with WWE World Champion CM Punk featured a live classical performance of his theme compete with others within the Samoan family dynasty. Punk wore a jacket with the names of WWE crew members who died, friends, his late dog Larry, and inspiration “King” Harley Race. The crowd was split with who to support. Reigns verbally taunted Punk while delivering a barrage of punches.

Punk got busted open by steel steps. The hatred between them could be felt. Reigns powerbombed Punk through a table. Punk fought back with a GTS for a two-count. Not long after, a Reigns spear got a near fall on Punk The challenger grew frustrated, but maintained his composure. Punk grabbed an Ula Fala from a fan and wore it around his neck to get under the skin of Reigns. The symbol that he was the “Tribal Chief.” After a series of submissions, the match broke down into a slug fest. Punk hit a low blow and a GTS in an attempt to steal the gold. Punk went for broke with an elbow through the table. It took one last spear for Reigns to unseat the champion. The “Tribal Chief” is back at the head of the table.

Brock Seemingly Retires Following Oba Loss

Oba Femi has taken the WWE by storm since the call up from NXT into the Royal Rumble. Fans wanted the emerging figure versus Brock Lesnar, and they got it in the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment. The opening match made history as the first in WrestleMania history to simulcast on ESPN proper. Femi dominated Lesnar early on to the concern of “The Advocate” Heyman. “The Beast” regained his footing against Femi and delivered an F5. Femi came back with a chokeslam and beat Lesnar with a monstrous “Fall From Grace” powerbomb. It was a true passing of the torch. An emotional Lesnar sat in the ring, removing his gloves and boots. With fans chanting “Thank You Lesnar,” the combat sports legend shared a warm embrace with Heyman, his coach/mentor/manager, signifying what could be categorized as the end of an era.

Rhea Reigns Once Again

It was a clash between two Alpha females when Jade Cargill defended her Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley. Cargill entered the stadium looking right off the Met Gala red carpet. Then things got down and dirty with the two exchanging heavy shots. Cargill’s friends Michin and B-Fab interfered to try to help their girl defeat Ripley. Backup came for Ripley in the form of Iyo Sky. After a series of counter moves, “The Eradicator” won her fourth Women’s Championship by pinning Cargill.

Ladder Match Steals Show

Penta defended the Intercontinental Championship in a wild ladder match against five challengers. Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who was among them, followed his tradition of superhero-inspired gear with one inspired by Deadpool. Penta walked the aisle in a Mortal Kombat-inspired presentation, specifically the character Shao Kahn, The 21-year-old Je’Von Evans shined in his WrestleMania debut. Dragon Lee pulled off a Styles Clash in the match. A move gifted to him by 2026 WWE Hall of Fame inductee AJ Styles. Rusev and JD McDonagh also had shining moments. The show-stealer ended with Penta retaining the title.

Other Night 2 Standouts

The Miz craved a WrestleMania moment and got it thanks to Cena. Enter Conan O’Brien’s favorite pro wrestler Danhausen, who had cursed the new American Gladiators host on SmackDown. Miz and his colleague Kit Wilson disrespected the mini Danhausen crew, and they responded with a punch to Wilson’s family jewels. Danhausen also gave Miz a low blow followed by performing his version of Cena’s signature move the Five-Knuckle Shuffle. Miz was carried out of the ring by the mini Danhausens. Actual Danhausen vanished under the ring. “Retired life is awesome,” Cena declared.

Finn Bálor brought back his Demon character as he battled Dominik Mysterio in a street fight. Despite the Demon’s sinister aura, Dom got some hits in with a series of weapons. Though Bálor scored the victory with his Coup de Grâce finisher.

Rapper Lil Yachty played a factor in Trick Williams dethroning Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. Williams is certainly one of the names earmarked for superstardom in WWE.

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