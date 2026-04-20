‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’: Everything We Know About Tatiana Maslany’s New Show

Tatiana Maslany, Jake Johnson, Murray Bartlett, and more star in Apple TV‘s newest series, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. The 10-episode season kicks off in late May. Here, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the darkly comedic thriller.

What is Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed about?

From creator and showrunner David J. Rosen, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed follows newly divorced mom Paula (Maslany) as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer. Convinced she witnessed a crime — while simultaneously struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis — Paula begins her own investigation, one that could unravel a greater conspiracy while also holding the keys to rebuilding her family and sense of self.

Who is in the Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed cast?

Maslany stars as Paula, with Johnson as Karl. The ensemble cast includes Bartlett from The Last of Us and The White Lotus, 13 Reasons Why‘s Brandon Flynn, Jessy Hodges, Jon Michael Hill, Charlie Hall, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg, Nola Wallace, and Dolly De Leon.

Is there a Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed trailer?

Yes, you can check it out in the video above. It’s quite hard to gauge what the show is really about from the trailer, which is a good sign that it’s going to keep viewers on their toes throughout the 10 episodes. It starts out normal enough, with Maslany playing a struggling mom who’s just barely “treading water” trying to manage her life and the life of her child’s. Maslany’s character has some kind of virtual sexual relationship with Flynn’s character, and just when you think you’re making sense of the trailer, some kind of murder plot begins. Consider us hooked.

When does Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed premiere and when are new episodes?

The half hour, 10-episode season will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, May 20, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 15.

Hailing from Apple Studios and Counterpart Studios, the series is written and executive produced by creator and showrunner David J. Rosen (Sugar, Hunters), and directed and executive produced by David Gordon Green (Nutcrackers, Mythic Quest, The Righteous Gemstones). The series is also executive produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films under their first-look deal with Apple TV, Bard Dorros for Anonymous Content and Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Elise Henderson.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 20, Apple TV