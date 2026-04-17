Food Network’s Bobby Flay Celebrates Daughter Sophie’s Milestone Birthday

What To Know Bobby Flay celebrated his daughter Sophie Flay’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

Sophie appeared on many of her father’s cooking TV shows before building her own career in broadcast news.

Bobby Flay‘s only child is not only celebrating her birthday, but also entering a brand-new decade.

The Food Network star took to Instagram on Thursday, April 16, to celebrate his daughter, Sophie Flay, turning 30. “Happy birthday to the best daughter ever. Love you @sophieflayabc,” he captioned a selfie the pair took in front of the famous Mona Lisa painting. “Looking forward to watching you as you enter this next decade xo.”

Several celebrities congratulated Sophie on completing another trip around the sun in the post’s comments. “Happy Birthday Sophie!” wrote Randy Fenoli. Sunny Anderson added, “Happy Birthday @sophieflayabc. You got only the best parts of your daddy!! and it’s a joy to watch you do your thing!!!”

B.J. Novak told Bobby he has a “lot to be proud of,” while Michael Symon posted, “The best!!!… happy bday SoFly!” Lara Spencer simply wrote, “Happy birthday!!!!!”

Fans also sent Sophie their birthday well-wishes underneath the post. “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALL THE WAY FROM DENVER COLORADO,” one user wrote. Another added, “Happy Birthday Sophie wishing you all the best.”

Someone else shared, “Happy birthday Sophie!, and many many more to come your beautiful way.” A different person posted, “Another decade of the GOAT!” A separate commenter stated, “Happy Birthday! Of course she’s a beauty!! Look who her dad is?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Flay (@bobbyflay)

Bobby shares his only child with his second wife, Kate Connelly, to whom he was married from 1995 to 1998. The TV personality was also married to Debra Ponzek from 1991 to 1993 and to Stephanie March from 2005 to 2015. Bobby and his girlfriend, Brooke Williamson, went public with their relationship in March 2025.

Like her father, Sophie has built a career for herself on the small screen. She previously worked as an assignment reporter at ABC7/KABC-TV in Los Angeles before joining ABC News as a correspondent and overnight anchor for World News Now and Good Morning America First Look in October 2025.

“It’s official!! Honored to stay in the Disney/ABC family and join ABC News as a correspondent and anchor for World News Now and GMA First Look, based in New York,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you, Los Angeles, for an amazing 11 years!”

Bobby gushed over his daughter’s career achievement in the post’s comments, writing, “Proud as can be. Your work ethic and your desire to learn from your mentors has put you in this wonderful place of opportunity and importance. It’s a parent’s dream.”

She has also shared the screen with her father a handful of times over the years, having appeared on many of his TV shows, including Beat Bobby Flay, Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Brunch @ Bobby’s, The Flay List, and Bobby And Sophie On The Coast.