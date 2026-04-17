What To Know Big Mood stars Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West break down Maggie and Eddie’s friendship journey in Season 2.

Plus, showrunner Camilla Whitehill teases whether there’s plans for a Season 3, and much more.

Big Mood‘s second season has arrived, revealing the fate of Maggie’s (Nicola Coughlan) and Eddie’s (Lydia West) friendship after things fell apart in Season 1. Warning: Spoilers for Big Mood Season 2 ahead!

This time around, Eddie’s the one in need of a little help after she becomes ensnared by con-artist Whitney (Hannah Onslow), in an attempt to recenter her life after struggling to care for Maggie amid her mental health struggles, as seen in Season 1. After meeting Whitney in America, Eddie returns to England with the intention to cut ties with Maggie, per Whitney’s advice, but their inextricable connection persists.

“It was really funny to me because Season 1 Maggie, or Maggie that wasn’t trying to get her best friend back from the claws of this woman, would just be like, ‘You’re an idiot, what are you doing?’ And Maggie can’t do that,” Coughlan points out of Maggie’s thoughts towards her best friend’s new friend.

As showrunner Camilla Whitehill puts it, the conflict of the season was crafting a triangle between the three women. “I wanted to see if it was even possible for a third person to come in and mess with them, and honestly, I didn’t know how it would end,” she admits, adding, “I hadn’t decided how that would end. I didn’t know whether they would get back together or not.”

Ultimately, the friends make up, after an epic intervention and a walk down memory lane, revealing the first time the pair met during Eddie’s dad’s wake at her former bar, Wet Mouth. “It was really exciting,” West says. “We have a backstory that we create ourselves as actors, but having it on the page and being able to play it out was really fun, and it made their characters for me so much richer.”

Whitehill adds, “I wanted Maggie to have her hero arc, which is obviously gonna be a mess cos she’s Maggie, but I liked giving them the opportunity.” That hero arc comes together as Maggie offers herself as someone for Eddie to lean on, returning the favor after Eddie had always been a pillar for her.

The season concludes with their reconciliation, but is there more to the story? Coughlan, West, and Whitehill weigh in on that and much more in the full video interview above. Let us know what you think of the latest season of Big Mood, and stay tuned for any updates on the show’s potential future.

Big Mood, Season 2, Streaming now, Tubi