‘Marshals’: Kayce Gets an Offer to Sell East Camp

What To Know Kayce Dutton receives an unexpected offer to sell the last piece of Dutton land, East Camp, in the latest episode of Marshals.

The episode explores the romantic lives of the Marshals team, including new flirtations, complicated relationships, and hints of feelings.

Kayce continues to grapple with grief over Monica’s death while considering whether to move forward.

Marshals is challenging Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) to move forward, but the youngest Dutton son isn’t so easily convinced that his old way of life isn’t still worth preserving.

The cowboy and Marshal got an offer to sell the last piece of the former Dutton land that his family still owns, East Camp, in the latest episode of Marshals on CBS, and it came with a challenge to his romantic life as well. In fact, everyone on his Marshals team had a romantic turn in this episode. Warning: Spoilers for Marshals Season 1 Episode 7 ahead.

Kayce and his teenage son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), honored the first anniversary of Monica Dutton’s (Kelsey Asbille) death at a ceremony on the Broken Rock reservation in Episode 6. There, Kayce wondered if it was time for him to move forward after spending a year in the same place with his grief.

Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey) and his daughter, Dolly (Ellyn Jameson), returned in Episode 7 to return a favor. Dolly showed up at East Camp unexpectedly to invite Kayce on a horseback ride, and it went well enough. But when Tom joined them for dinner and offered to buy the East Camp ranch from Kayce, the cowboy felt ambushed.

Tom wanted to own the small ranch and have Kayce still run it. He wanted to help Kayce make the ranch profitable after he saved Tom’s life. The way Tom talked about business and profitable ranches made Kayce say that he would get along with his sister, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). The offer to buy the ranch offended Kayce, and he cut the night short. The Duttons never reacted well to people trying to buy their ranch in Yellowstone. Selling it became the only way to protect it from capitalistic interests in the final season of the Paramount drama, so Kayce sold it to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), whom he trusted to preserve the land as it is, not bulldoze it.

After a high-stakes rescue involving a federal judge, her husband living a double life, and their teenage daughter, the Marshals team, minus Belle (Arielle Kebbel) and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green), went to their favorite bar and talked about their love lives. Miles (Tatanka Means) asked the bartender, Maddie (Morgan Lindholm), on a date, not knowing that she was Cal’s daughter.

Back at the office, Belle and Cal had a nightcap. Cal revealed that he saw Belle’s husband with another woman, prompting Belle to reveal that she and her husband have an agreement to see other people discreetly. Cal and Belle kissed, but they stopped themselves before going any further.

At the bar, while watching Miles and Maddie flirt, Andrea (Ash Santos) asked Kayce if Monica would want him to be alone forever. The look in her eyes indicated that she might have feelings for Kayce, but it’s not clear if he noticed. Dolly showed up at East Camp the next day to apologize and ask for another horseback ride, and Kayce agreed.

The episode ended with clips of The Road Season 1 winner Adam Sanders performing his new single, a love song called “His to Mine.” Next week, country music star Riley Green makes his debut.

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS