What To Know Shannon Elizabeth, known for her role as Nadia in American Pie, is joining OnlyFans.

Elizabeth stated that OnlyFans allows her to showcase a sexier side and create content on her own terms.

Elizabeth clarified that she is very different from her American Pie character.

American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth is joining OnlyFans as she embarks on a “new chapter” at 52.

On Wednesday, April 15, the actress who played Nadia — a gorgeous foreign exchange student in the first two films of the teen sex comedy franchise — revealed an unexpected career move during an interview with People.

“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” Elizabeth explained. “This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”

She continued, “I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future.”

As of Thursday, April 16, Elizabeth’s OnlyFans is ready for subscribers.

In March, Elizabeth opened up about her American Pie character and how Nadia differs from her in real life. “For me, it was a role, it was playing a character,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But even in my real life, I’m just not the girl who likes to be naked, ever.”

She added, “Even at home I’m always covered up. Like, I have friends that sleep in the nude, and they don’t mind walking around that way. That was never me. But because that was kind of my coming out, everyone assumed I was that girl.”

In addition to Elizabeth, American Pie (1999) and American Pie 2 (2001) starred Jason Biggs as Jim, Chris Klein as Oz, Thomas Ian Nicholas as Kevin, Alyson Hannigan as Michelle, Natasha Lyonne as Jessica, Tara Reid as Vicky, Seann William Scott as Stifler, Eddie Kaye Thomas as Finch, Mena Suvari as Heather, Eugene Levy as Jim’s dad, Jennifer Coolidge as Stiffer’s mom, and more.

The actress appeared in Scary Movie (2000), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), Thirteen Ghosts (2001), Love Actually (2003), and other films. TV-wise, her acting credits include Step by Step, That ’70s Show, King of the Hill, Cuts, and Melissa & Joey, among others.