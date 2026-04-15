Who Is Christine Romans? What to Know About NBC News NOW’s Latest Host

What To Know Christine Romans will soon be getting her own show on NBC News NOW.

Romans’ show comes amid other changes at NBC News NOW, including an increase in live broadcast and a studio change.

Romans has worked in the broadcast journalism industry for over two decades, most notably as a Chief Business Correspondent at CNN.

Changes are coming to NBC News NOW, including a new show hosted by Christine Romans.

On Wednesday, April 14, it was announced that Romans will anchor a new two-hour news program for the NBC News streaming channel. “Christine brings deep expertise and clarity to complex, fast-moving stories, from inflation and government shutdowns to the global impact of war and the forces shaping the modern economy,” Rebecca Blumenstein, President, Editorial, NBC News, and Janelle Rodriguez, EVP, Programming, NBC News, said in a memo to staffers. “She has a track record of landing interviews with leading CEOs and influential voices across a range of industries.”

Additionally, NBC News NOW (not to be confused with MS NOW, which was formerly MSNBC), will increase its live news coverage to 14 hours a day, from 7 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET on weekdays. NBC News NOW will also soon move into Studio 3A at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. The memo described the new studio as a “state-of-the-art space designed to elevate our live programming and support the future of streaming news.”

Romans is no stranger to network news viewers, having spent over two decades at CNN before joining the NBC News family.

Scroll down to learn more about Romans before her NBC News NOW show premieres.

What is Christine Romans’ new show on NBC News NOW?

Not much is known about Romans’ upcoming show. Per the memo, the series will be a “two-hour program beginning this summer on NBC News NOW at 10 a.m. ET.” In addition to the new show, Romans will also serve as the streaming channel’s Chief Business Correspondent and will “work closely with the Business and Economy Unit.”

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How did Christine Romans get her start in journalism?

Romans graduated from Iowa State University in 1993 with degrees in journalism and French. Romans began her career in print journalism before switching over to TV work. Off the small screen, Romans has published multiple books about financial literacy and advice.

When did Christine Romans join NBC News?

Romans has been working as NBC News’ Chief Business Correspondent since 2023, and has appeared on shows such as NBC Nightly News and Today. Prior to joining NBC News, Romans notably held a 24-year tenure at CNN, as a reporter, Chief Business Correspondent, and as the anchor of Early Start.

Is Christine Romans married?

Romans shares three sons with her husband, Ed Tobin. Though Romans primarily keeps her family off of her social media feed, she shared several sweet photos of her sons via Instagram in May 2024. “Every day is an adventure. And they just keep growing,” she captioned a carousel of throwback and recent pics of her kids.