Christine Romans has announced she’s leaving CNN after 24 years. The long-time anchor surprised viewers of her show Early Start on Friday (July 28) by revealing it would be her last appearance.

Romans, who is also the network’s chief business correspondent, broke the news as she signed off for the final time. “It has been a pleasure waking up early for you for so many years to get your morning started,” Romans said, adding that she “loves CNN dearly.”

“I have loved my 24-year run here. 24 years, right? But I have decided I am ready for a new chapter,” she continued. “I am full of gratitude for my CNN family. It is a family. Everybody here are my friends. And I am excited for the challenges ahead.”

She added that she will continue to watch and support the show, “but I just won’t have an alarm set for 2:30 in the morning.”

CNN’s Christine Romans signs off air for the last time as she announces she is leaving the network after 24 years https://t.co/sSRMqN5rOt pic.twitter.com/sAmhMnnQSa — CNN (@CNN) July 28, 2023

A veteran business journalist, Romans joined CNN in 1999, becoming the network’s chief business correspondent and winning an Emmy for her series Exporting America. She has hosted Early Start for the past decade.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Romans’ decision to leave CNN was made recently, and she isn’t expected to be jumping ship to another TV news competitor. There is also no word yet on who will be taking over as Early Start anchor.

Join us in celebrating anchor and chief business correspondent @ChristineRomans remarkable 24 years at CNN. pic.twitter.com/RxBtcY4R2x — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 28, 2023

“This has been an amazing place to work, and I’ve learned so much,” Romans said on Friday’s edition of CNN This Morning, where she discussed her exit.

The show then threw to a montage of Romans’ work on the network over the years, featuring her coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the BP oil spill, the 2008 financial crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, and various presidential elections.

“I’ve climbed the mountain, and it’s time for me to climb a new one, but I’m forever grateful to have worked alongside some of the most talented journalists in the business,” Romans told THR.

