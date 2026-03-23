What To Know Rahel Solomon announced that she’s leaving CNN during the March 23 episode of Early Start.

She confirmed that her last day on the air will be March 27.

Solomon joined the network as a business correspondent in 2022 after previously working for CNBC.

Rahel Solomon closed out the Monday, March 23, broadcast of her CNN morning show, Early Start, with an important message for her viewers. She revealed that she was sharing some “personal news” and announced her exit from the network.

“I have decided that this will be my last week at CNN,” Solomon said. “More to come on what’s next for me, but I’m really excited about this next chapter.”

The journalist went on to give a “huge, huge thank you” to her Early Start colleagues. “We have covered some major breaking news during our hours, and I am so proud to have worked alongside you,” Solomon said, before turning her attention to the “larger team” at CNN.

“I’m going to be cheering you on,” she said. “I look forward to watching. It has been such an honor, truly, to serve as a business correspondent for CNN. I have covered everything from inflation to the job market and everything in between. It has been an honor. It has been a privilege. I’ll be here through the week, with Friday being my last show.”

A spokesperson for CNN added, “We are grateful to Rahel for all her contributions to CNN over the past four years and are supportive of her decision. We wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

After working in local news from 2010 to 2019, Solomon joined CNBC as a reporter. She started working as CNN’s business correspondent in April 2022 and began hosting Early Start in March 2025. She began maternity leave in June 2025 while pregnant with her first child and returned to work that December.

Solomon did not provide insight into what she plans to do next, but confirmed that she will be hosting her morning show for the remainder of the week until her last day on March 27.

Early Start, Weekdays, 5a/4c, CNN