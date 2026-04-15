Guy Fieri Breaks Silence Over Controversial Video With Andrew & Tristan Tate

What To Know Guy Fieri was seen having a friendly interaction with Andrew and Tristan Tate at a recent UFC event.

He received backlash for conversing with the accused sexual assaulters.

Fieri issued a response on social media, insisting he had no idea who the brothers were and that he does not support them.

Warning: The following post contains discussions of sexual assault.

Three days after Guy Fieri was seen looking chummy with Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate at a UFC fight, he took to social media to explain the interaction. Fieri’s response came after he received major backlash from fans for the friendly way he greeted the brothers, who have multiple accusations of sexual assault against them, in addition to other legal issues.

“I’m seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday’s UFC event and all I can say is that I’m devastated,” Fieri wrote on X. “I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchanged happened.”

Fieri also made it clear that he wasn’t aware of the charges against the brothers when he spoke to them. “I did not know them or about them before that moment,” he continued. “I’ll never pretend to be a perfect person but let me be crystal clear, I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way.”

Andrew and Tristan are currently facing various criminal charges for rape, human trafficking, and more. They have denied all of the charges against them. In 2022 and 2023, they spent three months in a Romanian prison before being released on house arrest. One year later, they were arrested in Romania again after allegations of “sexual aggression,” but were not prosecuted.

On those charges, the brothers’ spokesperson said that Andrew and Tristan “unequivocally deny all allegations and decry what they perceive as an exploitative use of the legal system.”

Andrew and Tristan, former kickboxers, are known for being outspoken members of the “mansophere,” a community that heavily promotes toxic masculinity and misogyny. Their controversial viewpoints have led them to amass a massive social media following over the years.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.

If you or someone you know is the victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text INFO to 233733. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.