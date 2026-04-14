It’s been more than five years since the first season of Stephen Colletti and James Lafferty‘s series Everyone Is Doing Great premiered on Hulu. The guys independently filmed a second season back in 2023, and viewers will finally get to see what happens next now that the show has been picked up by Netflix.

On April 13, Variety confirmed that Netflix picked up the exclusive global rights to both seasons of Everyone Is Doing Great via a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television.

“What James and Stephen have created with Everyone Is Doing Great captures what makes great indie television so compelling – it’s raw, authentic, hilarious, and full of heart,” Paul Littman, Sony Pictures Television’s EVP of global distribution, said. “Netflix is the ideal platform to bring this incredibly special show to audiences worldwide.”

So, when will the show finally return? Scroll down for everything we know about the new installment, with exclusive details from Colletti himself!

When does Everyone Is Doing Great Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 of Everyone Is Doing Great will begin streaming on Netflix on Monday, May 11. The show’s first season will also be available on that day, providing an opportunity for new fans to begin binging and past viewers to refresh themselves on what’s already happened.

“It’s been such a journey to get to this point,” Colletti admitted to TV Insider. “There’s been a lot that happened behind the scenes. We felt like we were getting our show out there a little bit, it was a tough time in the industry. Not a lot was being picked up. People were really battling out there to get their stuff seen or greenlit. And we’re sitting here with a show that’s already shot because we had done it independently.”

He called the partnership with Sony a “game changer,” adding, “They’ve been great and had a great plan for us and really understood what’s going on with Season 2 and beyond with the show. We trusted them. We just wanted to wait and see what would happen. Thankfully it’s all worked out and we can share with everyone that the show is going globally on Netflix … that is the biggest dream for us.”

Who is in the Everyone Is Doing Great Season 2 cast?

Colletti and Lafferty return in starring roles as Seth and Jeremy, respectively. Lafferty’s real-life partner, Alexandra Park, is also back as his estranged wife, Andrea, in the show, and Cariba Heine will reprise her role as Seth’s ex, Izzy.

Per Variety, Season 2 will also feature Jamie Chung, Phoenix Washington, Bryan Greenberg, Jessica McNamee, Robbie Jones, Merritt Patterson, Aaron Staton, Nichelle Hines, and Rhys Wakefield as guest stars.

In addition to writing the script and starring in the show, Lafferty and Colletti serve as executive producers.

“That passion for the project and people willing to work hard and get this done and offer their services at rates that are affordable for our show, it all just fuels the energy of, look, we can get this done, we can make something good,” Colletti confirmed.

How did Season 1 of Everyone Is Doing Great end?

Season 1 followed the lives of Seth and Jeremy five years after the end of their successful hit TV show Eternal ended. When Jeremy seemingly lost his way, leading to Andrea filing for divorce, he moved in with Seth, who was still dedicated to auditioning and hoping for the resurgence of his acting career.

Seth and Jeremy had a bit of a falling out ahead of the finale. But they patched things up on the opening night of Seth’s play when his buddy showed up to the theater and also made sure Sarah (Karissa Lee Staples), the woman Seth had been pursuing, was also in attendance. Even Jeremy and Andrea had a healthy and amicable conversation.

In the last moments, though, an undercover cop caught Jeremy doing drugs in the bathroom, setting up a whole new story for Season 2.

Everyone Is Doing Great, Season 2, Monday, May 11, Netflix