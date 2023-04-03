The ATX TV Festival has unveiled its full lineup for Season 12, featuring an array of TV show premieres, panels, and special guests, including a first-look panel with the cast and creatives from Outlander and a reunion retrospective with creatives to celebrate Dawson’s Creek‘s 25th anniversary.

The Dawson’s Creek 25th Anniversary Screening and Conversation are slated to give fans a chance to relive the seminal pilot episode on the big screen, followed by a look back at the iconic teen drama with the creatives behind the series. Confirmed panelists include writers/producers Liz Tigelaar (Tiny Beautiful Things, Little Fires Everywhere), Rina Mimoun (Mistresses, Everwood), Gina Fattore (Dare Me, Parenthood), Anna Fricke (Walker, Being Human), Maggie Friedman (Firefly Lane, Witches of East End), and moderator Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), with additional panelists to be announced soon.

In celebration of “World Outlander Day” on June 1, the festival’s Opening Day will feature a conversation with the cast and creatives of the series, including an exclusive first look at the long-awaited seventh season, which returns to Starz on June 16. Confirmed panelists will be announced at a later date.

The ATX TV Festival will also host the opening night world premiere of Justified: City Primeval, a limited series that takes place 15 years after the original show; a panel with Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, and Bria Samoné Henderson from The Good Doctor; a screening of the Amazon Freevee comedy Primo and conversation with the cast and EP Shea Serrano; a world premiere screening of Everyone Is Doing Great followed by a conversation with the creatives and lead cast including James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti; and more.

Alongside previously announced panels, Righteous Gemstones cast members John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, and Cassidy Freeman will join creator, writer, executive producer, and actor Danny McBride for the Season 3 premiere screening and panel.

Previously announced programming includes:

Achievement in Television eXcellence Awardee: James Burrows

Cheers 30th Anniversary Retrospective

Homeland Retrospective

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Premiere with Creatives and Cast presented by HBO

Cruel Summer Season 2 Premiere with Creatives and Cast presented by Freeform

grown-ish First Look and Conversation with Creatives and Cast presented by Freeform

Inside Look at Late Night with Seth Meyers presented by NBCUniversal

Accused Panel with Showrunner/EP Howard Gordon and Cast

“Powerful TV” presented by the Television Academy

Panel Track with Hollywood, Health & Society featuring conversations on Artificial Intelligence, Racial Justice, the Climate Emergency, Aging and Caregiving, and Women’s Health

“State of the Union: A Conversation with TV’s Leaders” featuring executives within the industry

“The Role of a Producing Director”

“TV’s Blockbuster”

“The Camera’s Eye” presented by Panavision, focused on the craft of cinematography and collaboration between directors and DPs

“Are They a Good Person? (The New “Likable”)”

ATX Festival Season 12 will take place June 1-4, 2023. Check the ticketing page and pitch page for more information.