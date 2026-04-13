‘Family Matters’ Star Jo Marie Payton Reveals She’s Recovering from Health Scare: ‘I’ll Be Back!’

What To Know Jo Marie Payton shared a health update revealing she is gradually recovering from a serious illness that affected her mobility and speech.

Despite not disclosing specific medical details, Payton expressed optimism about her progress.

Payton continues to inspire fans with her resilience.

Jo Marie Payton wants her fans to know that she is slowly healing and that every day is an improvement.

Jo Marie Payton, who is best known for her roles as Harriette Winslow on Family Matters and for voicing The Proud Family‘s Suga Mama, posted an update about her health in a Facebook post celebrating her accomplishments after a serious illness.

“Hello All! Happy Easter and Thank You for all your prayers,” she wrote in the caption of the video. “It’s been a long 5 months, stay with me. I’ll be back! Slow and steady wins the race.”

In the video, the beloved actress is seen beside a walker, standing tall with one hand planted defiantly on her hip as she offers a candid update on her health. Though she has not yet shared the full scope of medical issues behind the challenges affecting her mobility and speech, her presence speaks volumes.

“Two months ago, I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t talk at the start of this last year. But I’m walking better than I thought I would, talking better than I thought I would talk. I’m doing OK. Keep praying for me, I’ll be back,” said Payton in the video.

Before her recent health issues, Payton was still working as the voice of matriarch Suga Mama in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and she starred in Tyler Perry‘s Miss Governor, about Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor.

On March 11, Payton made an appearance at the Boynton Beach Women’s Empowerment Luncheon, where she was seated in a wheelchair as she addressed fans. When asked what advice she would give fans, Payton remarked, “Just be you. Be true to you. Be faithful to you, and be faithful.”

Fans rallied on the actress’ social media to offer their support. “You’re back, and you look marvelous, my sister,” wrote one fan, while another posted, “Praying for your continued healing.”