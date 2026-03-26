See ‘Live’s Mark Consuelos in Rehearsals for His Upcoming Broadway Debut (VIDEO)

What To Know Mark Consuelos will make his Broadway debut in the play Fallen Angels, which begins previews on Friday, March 27.

The Roundabout Theatre Company shared behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage via social media ahead of the show’s first performance.

Mark and Kelly Ripa’s youngest son, Joaquin, will also make his Broadway debut this spring in the play Death of a Salesman.

Mark Consuelos has been hard at work preparing for his Broadway debut in the play Fallen Angels.

Live With Kelly and Mark has been prerecorded all week, likely because Consuelos is in the final stretch of rehearsals before Fallen Angels begins preview performances on Friday, March 27. Ahead of the show’s first curtain call, the Roundabout Theater Company gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals via social media.

“The vibes we’re bringing to the Todd Haimes Theatre 🍾 FALLEN ANGELS begins performances this Friday on Broadway,” the organization captioned the Wednesday, March 25, Instagram video. “Thank you to our next-door neighbors at New 42 for having us this season!”

The video featured several clips of the play’s cast — which includes Rose Byrne, Kelli O’Hara, Tracee Chimo, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Aasif Mandvi — laughing during rehearsals. The upload also offers sneak peeks at the play’s props, set design, costumes, and more.

Fans shared their excitement for the production in the post’s comments. “Congratulations mark vonsuelos [sic] excellent great job,” one user wrote. Another added, “Got my tickets! Cannot wait for show.”

Someone else shared, “Cool 😎 I’ll be in New York! I’m gonna stop by! ❤️.” A different person posted, “Congratulations! I am so excited to see @kelliohara, @fullyrosebyrne, and the rest of this incredible cast in #FallenAngels! ❤️❤️😍🍾👏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roundabout Theatre Company (@roundaboutnyc)

Directed by Scott Ellis, Fallen Angels will officially open on Broadway on April 19 and run through June 7.

Kelly Ripa announced that Consuelos would be making his Broadway debut on Live back in January. “I love getting on stage. It’s been years since I’ve had a chance to do it because of travel and living here in New York City,” Consuelos stated. “I’m anchored here, now. I’m pretty much anchored here, [Michael] Gelman. I’m trapped. So, I thought it’d be a good idea.”

Ripa, for her part, joked, “I can’t wait ’til you start doing this show and eight shows a week.”

At the time, Ripa also revealed that the couple’s youngest child, son Joaquin, would also be making his Broadway debut this spring in the revival of Death of a Salesman. “Every night, I’m going to have this choice, like, ‘Who do I see tonight? Do I go see my husband, or do I go see my beloved son?'” Ripa questioned. Consuelos told his wife to prioritize seeing Joaquin, but suggested she could see one show in the afternoon and the other that evening. (The pair also shares son Michael and daughter Lola.)

Byrne and O’Hara opened up about working with Consuelos on the March 6 episode of Good Morning America. “He’s just such a jerk. Right? He’s a jerk,” Byrne joked, after which O’Hara described Consuelos as the “nicest” and praised him for being off-script before other cast members.

“He has everything memorized. [He has a] beautiful French accent,” O’Hara stated. “Oh, I shouldn’t have given that away. You heard it first. No, he’s so sweet.”

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