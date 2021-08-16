Which ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Are Still Together?

After a tumultuous year for the franchise, Bachelor Nation is ready to return to Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 kicks off on August 16, with 23 Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs hoping to find love in the tropics. (Meanwhile, David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon will take turns emceeing the proceedings, now that Chris Harrison has given up hosting duties.)

Unfortunately, the odds are against this latest batch of contestants. By our count, only six couples have stood the test of time thus far. The relationships that have survived, however, have thrived, and some Bachelor Nation babies are on the way!

Here are updates on the BiP couples still standing…

Season 2’s Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

Bachelor in Paradise’s longest-lasting relationship belongs to Roper and Tolbert, who said “I do” in January 2016 and have since welcomed three little ones: daughter Emerson and sons Brooks and Reed.

Season 2’s Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

Iaconetti and Haibon met in Season 2, and after three years (and relationships with other people), they got engaged in June 2018. The happy couple got married in August 2019, and now they are expecting a baby.

Season 4’s Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

This happy duo tied the knot this April, and in July, Gates announced that she was pregnant. “Over the moon excited to share the news!” she wrote on Instagram. “Our honeymoon baby will be here in January!”

Season 5’s Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

They split in Paradise, but Wendt and Loch later reconciled and then got engaged in August 2019. And this May, Loch announced that they were expecting a baby, writing on Instagram, “Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel.”

Season 6’s Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

Godwin marked the one-year anniversary of her engagement to Barbour in a loving June 2020 Instagram caption. “What a whirlwind,” she wrote. “Thanks for the most epic year of my life @dylanbarbour. I never knew I could be so happy. To many more!”

Season 6’s Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Not only are Unglert and Miller-Keyes still an item, but they bought a house in Las Vegas together earlier this year. “We are officially homeowners!” Miller-Keyes wrote on Instagram this April.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, August 16, 8/7c, ABC