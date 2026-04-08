Jill Martin Tears Up Over 50th Birthday Surprise Live on ‘Today’

What To Know On Today, Jill Martin was surprised with an emotional celebration for her 50th birthday.

Martin received cupcakes and champagne from her colleagues, as well as heartfelt messages from fans.

The TV personality has faced several hardships over the past few years, including being diagnosed with breast cancer and going through a divorce.

Jill Martin‘s latest appearance on NBC’s Today ended in tears, but for a happy reason.

On the third hour of Today‘s Wednesday, April 8, episode, Martin highlighted female-founded jewelry and makeup brands during her “She Made It” segment. Before Martin could wrap things up, Laura Jarrett (who was filling in for Dylan Dreyer) interrupted her for a special surprise.

“Before we go, we have a little something for you, because there’s a milestone birthday,” Jarrett stated before a Today crew member wheeled out a cart of 50th birthday cupcakes and champagne flutes. Al Roker and Craig Melvin began singing “Happy Birthday,” but were told to stop because the show would have to pay to use the song.

“Jill, we love you. We’re so happy for you,” Jarrett stated, after which Martin began to cry. Melvin comforted her with a side hug, shouting, “No! No! No!”

After composing herself, Martin toasted her milestone birthday with her colleagues. “Thank you,” she stated. “It’s been a hell of a few years, so Happy 50 and fabulous! Love you guys.”

Today‘s official Instagram page shared the sweet on-air moment, writing, “Happy birthday, @jillmartin!! 50 and FABULOUS!” In the post’s comments, Martin stated, “Love my Today family. My job has served as a place to escape the past few years. I’ve been at the show for 23 years and we have all shared heartbreak, celebrations, laughter, and fun. Looking forward to thriving at 50 and doing it with all of you. ps my real bday is apr 14.”

Fans also flooded the comments section with their own birthday wishes for Martin. “Happy early birthday @jillmartin,” one person wrote. Another added, “Wishing you good health & happiness!!” Someone else shared, “Jill is the best, happy birthday girl.” A different person posted, “She was so moved and I love it!”

As Martin noted, she has faced several hardships over the past few years. In September 2024, a source told People that Martin and her husband, Erik Brooks, were “quietly divorcing” each other after two years of marriage.

Martin opened up about the split one month later on Hoda Kotb‘s Making Space podcast, sharing, “I had a beautiful love affair, but like some stories, unfortunately, have [a] beginning, middle, and end. And we both put the period on it this time. So, if everything were great, we would be married. So obviously there were issues.”

At the time, Martin added that she and Brooks were “holding different things that are important to each of us, and they’re not right or wrong.”

The TV personality has also used her platform to advocate for breast cancer awareness and research, as she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2023. Though Martin has been cancer-free since last year, she revealed in January that she had to undergo emergency surgery to repair skin damage caused by her chemotherapy treatments.”

It’s preventative and proactive — an emergency only in the sense that if we don’t act now, it could turn into something much bigger,” she told Today.com earlier this year. “It’s important to say this clearly: my cancer is not back.”

Martin returned to Today‘s Studio 1A later that month. “I feel so grateful to be back and to be up and out of bed and back here with my family,” she stated in a January 28 Today Instagram video. “And I just wanted to thank all of you for your prayers and wishes. This was not easy. This was three weeks of hell, and you were there for me. And I’m back, baby! Better than ever!”

She continued, “One more surgery to go, but we’re good, like, no more cancer. Everyone’s asking. We’re on the mend. So, thank you again, so much.

Third hour of Today, Weekdays, 9am, NBC