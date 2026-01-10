‘Today’ Contributor Jill Martin to Undergo Emergency Surgery After Breast Cancer Treatment Complications

What To Know Jill Martin, a Today lifestyle contributor, will undergo emergency reconstructive surgery due to complications from her breast cancer treatment.

The surgery is a proactive measure to prevent her surgical wound from reopening.

Martin expressed gratitude for early intervention and support, reflecting on her ongoing health journey since her 2023 diagnosis and double mastectomy.

Today lifestyle contributor Jill Martin announced that she will undergo emergency surgery following complications from her breast cancer treatment.

On Friday, January 9, Martin, 49, shared a health update with Today after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.

“Just when you think the fight is over, life reminds you that healing isn’t always linear,” she shared.

This time, however, Martin will enter the hospital for reconstructive surgery and not as a cancer patient. “It’s preventative and proactive — an emergency only in the sense that if we don’t act now, it could turn into something much bigger,” she explained. “It’s important to say this clearly: my cancer is not back.”

Martin underwent a double mastectomy and reconstruction following her 2023 cancer diagnosis. Now, her doctors are preemptively taking measures to ensure that the wound doesn’t suddenly open, potentially leading to an actual emergency and infection.

After her surgery, she will be hospitalized for at least three nights, followed by several weeks of recovery at home. It will mark her eighth surgery/procedure in two years.

“I feel worn out and grateful all at once,” she admitted. “Sometimes, it feels like it never really ends. And still — I’m grateful. Grateful for early action, for great doctors, and for the chance to keep moving forward.”

In July 2023, Martin revealed her cancer diagnosis during a sit-down with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today. She explained that her grandmother died of breast cancer and that her mother had a double mastectomy after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Although Martin’s mammogram was clear in January, she found out she had the BRCA gene mutation and opted to have preventative surgery. However, scans before the procedure discovered cancer.

“That test saved my life,” she pointed out.

